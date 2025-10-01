Chicago Blackhawks
Oilers Will Have Reclamation Interest in Blackhawks Trade Chip
Recent trade chatter has one insider suggesting that Lukas Reichel could revitalize his career with the Edmonton Oilers.
The Chicago Blackhawks are considering trading Lukas Reichel, if recent reports and speculation is to be believed. And, if that’s true, expect the Edmonton Oilers to make a phone call.
According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, “Lukas Reichel will draw interest – for sure in Edmonton. ” He adds, “GM Bowman drafted him in Chicago and now needs to get younger in Edmonton. Reichel is soft, and likely not the Top 6 center Chicago hoped he’d be.”
Spector wonders if Riechel could be to the Oilers what Vasily Podkolzin was — a player who had found himself on the outs with his team and needed a fresh start. Spector notes, “…like Podkolzin – in a place where he’s not seen as a 1st rd’er.”
The Blackhawks Appear Ready to Move on From Reichel
Word is, the Blackhawks have been quite active over the past few days, engaging with teams interested in Reichel. He’s a talented former first-round pick who has now gone through five training camps and multiple seasons trying to establish himself, but consistency has eluded him. The skill and skating ability are obvious, which makes it puzzling that he hasn’t been able to put it together and be a factor in Chicago.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli notes, while many might assume it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through, the Blackhawks appear to believe it won’t happen in Chicago. As a result, they’re working on a deal to move him, potentially before rosters are finalized next week.
The expected return, however, won’t be significant. Sources suggest Chicago is looking at a mid-to-late round pick, which would work well for the Oilers. That will likely not be very pleasant for fans in Chicago who recognize the raw talent Reichel possesses. Unfortunately, the organization seems ready to move on, even if the trade value doesn’t reflect the player’s upside.
