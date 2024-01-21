P.K. Subban used to be one of the best defensemen in the NHL. However, he’s now retired. When he played, he was known for his dynamic style and sometimes outrageous personality. During his career, Subban made an impact, initially with the Montreal Canadiens and later with the Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, and briefly with the Buffalo Sabres.

He was an offensive power on the blue line; and, at his best, Subban won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2013. He had explosive speed, a powerful shot, and the ability to contribute both offensively and defensively. In short, he was a standout on the ice.

P.K. Subban blasts Maple Leafs

In addition to his hockey achievements, Subban became known for his philanthropy and community engagement. He is known for giving back to the community and working to make a positive impact beyond the rink.

All The Above Said, Subban Is Also Known for Stirring the Pot

In a recent interview, Subban didn’t mince words when discussing the Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. Subban, a Toronto native, expressed his frustration with the team’s recent performance. At that time, the team had gone without a win in their last four games. [They’ve since won a game and lost a game.]

During the interview, Subban clearly stated that the Maple Leafs should replace head coach Sheldon Keefe. Why? Because the team was mediocre, and he didn’t like the idea of the team accepting mediocrity. He specifically noted the need for the Maple Leafs to be active buyers before the upcoming trade deadline. Specifically, Subban highlighted the importance of addressing the team’s defensive shortcomings.

Sheldon Keefe Toronto Maple Leafs NHL

Similar to many fans, Subban pointed out an imbalance in talent between the forwards and defensemen. He then urged the Maple Leafs to make strategic moves to strengthen their blue line. He also identified issues in the team’s bottom six and raised concerns about leadership.

However, Subban Liked the Maple Leafs Top Forwards

Despite his general criticisms, Subban thought highly of the team’s top forwards, including William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and Auston Matthews. He believed they were doing their jobs. However, he also noted their high salaries. And, despite their solid play he questioned why the team was not winning.

Subban reserved special praise for Auston Matthews. He noted that, without Matthews, the Maple Leafs might not even be in the playoff picture. Despite currently holding a postseason spot in the Eastern Conference, Subban believed the Maple Leafs would likely face another early exit from the playoffs – regardless of their talented roster.

Auston Matthews Maple Leafs

In summary, Subban’s comments seemed to reflect his frustration with the Maple Leafs’ recent struggles. He also believed that significant changes, including a needed coaching change and defensive upgrades, were needed if the team were going to achieve better results in the postseason.

Could Subban Be Hinting that He’s Out There and Ready to Play?

As a personal comment, as I was reading Subban’s comments about the Maple Leafs, I wondered if there might be more behind the comments than simply his candid assessment of the team’s play. Specifically, I wondered if he had been spurned for a job as a defenseman with his hometown team.

Perhaps, Subban’s comments are more aligned with constructive criticism and insights into areas the team could improve. However, his comments were so dismissive that I wondered if he had a bad on for the team for some reason.

Who knows? If fact, other fans have said similar things about the Maple Leafs. And, until the team from Toronto goes on a long winning streak, those critiquest are not going to stop. Saturday’s 6-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks won’t help.

