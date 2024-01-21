The Montreal Canadiens have unequivocally shut down trade talks involving defenseman Arber Xhekaj, as confirmed by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Despite being loaned to AHL Laval over a month ago, the Canadiens are standing firm, denying any inquiries about the blue liner. In fact, General Manager Kent Hughes, just 48 days before the trade deadline, has expressed a real lack of urgency to address the team’s goalie surplus and defensive log-jam.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported during the Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Day in Canada.
“From what I’ve heard a number of teams have called Montreal and said, ‘well since he’s down there, does that mean you’re opinion on him has changed and he could be available?’ I understand from Montreal it’s been a flat ‘no’ about Xhekaj, and there have been a couple of teams that have asked.”
Montreal currently has depth on the blue line. With Mike Matheson, David Savard, Kaiden Guhle, Struble, Jordan Harris, Johnathan Kovacevic and Justin Barron in the NHL, current American Hockey League players like Xhekaj and Logan Mailloux, are the future of the defense in Montreal. Not to mention, the team also has highly touted prospects Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher making up the defensive core.
Xhekaj, a 22-year-old defenseman, recently returned from an upper-body injury that sidelined him in November. Since joining the Laval Rocket on December 4th, he has made a significant impact, tallying three goals, eight assists, and accumulating 34 penalty minutes in 17 games. Head coach Martin St. Louis explained the move as a crucial part of Xhekaj’s development process.
Canadiens Say ‘Don’t Waste Time With Arber Xhekaj Trade Offers’
While in theory no player on the roster should be untouchable, Xhekaj’s impressive performance in the AHL have the Canadiens seem unwilling to part ways with the young defenseman. They see him having a very high ceiling and the team is being patient with him. Xhekaj’s high market value means that any team that comes knocking better be willing to give up the farm for the player. Otherwise, the Habs aren’t interested.
Meanwhile, Xhekaj continues to dominate in the AHL, showcasing his skills and making a case for a call-up to the Canadiens. In a recent game against the Belleville Senators, Xhekaj, known for avoiding fights, asserted himself to protect his Laval Rocket teammates, sending a clear message that liberties would not be tolerated. That’s just one the attributes he offers in his game.
As the trade deadline approaches, the situation surrounding Arber Xhekaj remains an intriguing subplot for the Montreal Canadiens. Will a team step up and really make the Canadiens an offer they can’t refuse? Or, is any team that asks just wasting time calling?
