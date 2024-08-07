Time for the Maple Leafs to Prioritize Signing Nick Robertson

As a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, I’m rooting for Nick Robertson to be re-signed. His heart, motor, and work ethic have always impressed me, and I’ve often wondered what he could achieve with a full season free from injuries. While defensive consistency is an area for improvement, Robertson’s ability to turn a game around with his exceptional shot is undeniable. He can potentially become a reliable 20-goal scorer each season, perhaps even scoring more.

Why the Maple Leafs Need to Re-Sign Nick Robertson

Robertson has faced some tough circumstances. Two seasons ago, coming out of training camp, he was one of the best players on the team, yet he was sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies because he didn’t have to clear waivers. This must have felt unfair to him, especially considering his performance. However, with Tyler Bertuzzi moving on, the Maple Leafs need to boost their secondary scoring. Robertson could be the solution they need.

The team will need to replace Bertuzzi’s 21 goals and account for the possibility that Auston Matthews might not replicate his 69-goal season. Even a stellar 55-goal season from Matthews represents a 14-goal drop, meaning the team needs to replace 35 goals overall. With no significant additions among the forwards, the improvement must come from within. Robertson, who scored 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games while playing just 11:23 per night, is a prime candidate for increased production. He could contribute significantly to the team’s offense with additional power play time and a few extra minutes per game.

The Young Maple Leafs Talent Has to Step Up

With the departure of Tyler Bertuzzi, the Maple Leafs face a significant scoring gap that must be addressed. The first half of the season could be important for younger players like Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann, Pontus Holmberg, or Bobby McMann to step forward and contribute. Additionally, Max Domi should be scoring 20 goals each season and not the nine goals he hit last season.

Similarly, a healthy Mitch Marner should score around the 30-goal mark. This collective improvement from young players and returning stars is essential to fill the scoring void.

Nick Robertson Maple Leafs

Still, the question is: why can’t it be Robertson who leads the charge? He embodies youth, skill, and determination. These are the qualities that have driven him to persevere despite facing unfair treatment at times. Last season, he proved he could stay healthy and productive. He could – with luck and playing time – hit 25 goals. His potential for a breakout season is undeniable.

The Maple Leafs should seize this opportunity and give Robertson the chance to shine. With his heart, work ethic, and scoring ability, Robertson is an ideal candidate to step up and provide the secondary scoring the team desperately needs.

Improved Maple Leafs Scoring Could Easily Include Robertson

With other high-scoring forward gone, the team needs to bolster its secondary scoring, and Robertson has the potential to deliver. His heart, work ethic, and powerful shot make him a valuable addition to the lineup.

By giving him the chance he has earned, the Maple Leafs can unlock his full potential and strengthen their lineup. If the team can sign him, there’s a chance for a breakout season for Robertson and a successful year for Toronto.

