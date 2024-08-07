Alex Nylander Comments on Path He’ll Take to Join the Maple Leafs

Alex Nylander expressed his enthusiasm about the prospect of joining his brother William on the Toronto Maple Leafs, calling it “a dream come true.” However, Alex acknowledges the challenge ahead, as he knows he must earn his place. Last month, Alex signed a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Maple Leafs’ affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

“I can’t wait for that chance to come,” Alex said in a recent article by Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun. “But I know I have to prove myself first. It’s been a long wait to get back on the ice.” His previous team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, missed the playoffs, prolonging his wait. They chose not to qualify him even though he showed a real propensity to score goals in bunches.

Related: Can Alex and William Nylander Bring Out the Best in Each Other?

Alex aims to join the summer skates in Toronto in early September before the main training camp begins. If he’s effective, he could get a contract with the Maple Leafs.

'DREAM COME TRUE?' Alex Nylander would love to play with brother William on Leafs, but knows nothing will be handed to him.



Check out our front page for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.@sunhornby has more on the family reunion here: https://t.co/l2ANd9pmij pic.twitter.com/29pHdAsbXQ — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) August 7, 2024

Alex is inspired by other NHL players who have rejuvenated their careers within the Leafs’ system. He pointed to Kieffer Bellows, a former first-round pick of the Islanders, who had a 27-goal season with the Marlies and earned a spot with the Nashville Predators.

“We all had a lot of talk before free agency,” Alex said, referring to discussions with his brothers Michael and William, as well as Leafs management. “We all thought it would be best to get the AHL contract, turn that around, and build on last year.”

Alex Needs to Do More Than Just Score if He Wants to Play with Maple Leafs

Alex is focused on improving his consistency and overall game. “I can bring the scoring, but I want to be more consistent day in and day out, move my feet more. Keep those offensive instincts, but be a better two-way player,” he explained.

Alex and William Nylander Maple Leafs

Donning No. 92 for the Marlies, Alex is determined to make his mark. “When that time comes, I’ll have to prove myself. The injury and all that is in the past. I’m more determined than ever. I’m ready for this,” he asserted.

William and Alex have played together before. They spent some time sharing the ice at the 2016 World Junior Championship. “We played a couple of games with great chemistry, but right after we combined on a goal, William got checked in the head and was out. Other than that, we’ve just played in the summer.”

If he gets another shot to skate with his brother again, the hope is that both forwards are healthy and can find that chemistry again.

Next: Berube in Toronto: The Need for Delicate Hard-Nosed Coaching