Ryan Reaves Maple Leafs Trade Proposal: Silly Season Fluff

There’s a rumor migrating from site to site that the Toronto Maple Leafs could trade Ryan Reaves. While the idea might grab attention during the offseason, it’s more someone’s wishful thinking than anything grounded in reality. The speculation seems to have come out of nowhere, and on closer inspection, it’s clear that this trade proposal is little more than silly season fluff.
Related: Can Alex and William Nylander Bring Out the Best in Each Other?
It might have been more believable if this rumor had surfaced last December. Reaves had a rough start with the Maple Leafs, struggling to find his groove and failing to make the impact many expected when he was signed. But by the second half of the season, Reaves turned things around. His line played significantly better. He became a more integral part of the team’s bottom six. His advanced analytics were actually quite improved.
Things Would Have to Fall Apart for the Maple Leafs to Trade Reaves
The idea that the Maple Leafs would suddenly look to move him after his improved performance doesn’t add up. The team’s general manager, Brad Treliving, was enamored with Reaves when he signed him. Given the second half of last season, there’s little reason to believe that sentiment has changed.
One argument for a potential trade is the addition of bigger bodies on defense, like Chris Tanev, who could take on some of the enforcement duties that Reaves typically handles. But even with those additions, Reaves’ role as a physical presence and locker room leader remains valuable to the Maple Leafs.
For a Trade to Happen, There Must Be a Seller and a Buyer
The notion that Reaves could be moved also ignores the reality of the trade market. It’s one thing to suggest a player is on the block. Finding a team willing to take on that player’s contract is another. Reaves is in year two of a three-year, $4.05 million deal—a contract that might be hard to move. That’s especially true, given his age and the wear and tear that comes with playing his style of hockey.
Additionally, the Maple Leafs signed Reaves for more than just on-ice production. His leadership and physicality are keys to why he was brought to Toronto. Those intangibles are difficult to replace, even if his stats don’t jump off the page.
In the end, while it’s always possible that a trade could happen, the reasons to believe this one will are few and far between. Reaves played well in the latter half of last season. Given that, the Maple Leafs would likely prefer to keep him around for the stability and grit he provides. Moving him now seems more like off-season fluff designed to generate clicks. It would be silly to believe the Maple Leafs front office has seriously considered it.
Related: Time for the Maple Leafs to Prioritize Signing Nick Robertson
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Group Working with Province to Match Flames Arena Funds
Now that Calgary has their money, should the Oilers Entertainment Group get more money...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Kaiden Guhle’s Extension: A Wise Move for Hughes and Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens were wise to lock up Kaiden Guhle to a long-term extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
The Unique Ability of Bouchard to Enhance the Oilers Team Performance
Edmonton Oilers defensemen, Evan Bouchard, actively elevates the play of his defense partner, no...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Stanley Cup Final Loss Reaction Video Going Viral
The Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Final loss reaction video shot by the team for...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
The Flames’ Top Trade Bait: Rasmus Andersson
The Calgary Flames are entering the 2024-25 season with little to no expectations. The...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
2 Key Factors (Besides McDavid) Keep Oilers a Threat Offensively
The Edmonton Oilers have finished in the top three for most amount of high...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Former Oilers Defenseman Officially Retires After 4-Year Silence
Former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom has officially retired after four years of silence...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Insider Reveals Canadiens’ “Real” Interest in Patrik Laine
Insider Eric Engels revealed the Montreal Canadiens' "real" interest in a Patrik Laine trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Fans Bash Oilers in Front Office Survey Despite Making Cup Final
The Edmonton Oilers did not grade well in a recent survey of front office...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
How Ryan Smith Revolutionized Hockey in Utah and the NHL
Ryan Smith's strategic leadership has transformed the Utah Hockey Club into a competitive NHL...