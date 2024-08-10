Ryan Reaves Maple Leafs Trade Proposal: Silly Season Fluff

There’s a rumor migrating from site to site that the Toronto Maple Leafs could trade Ryan Reaves. While the idea might grab attention during the offseason, it’s more someone’s wishful thinking than anything grounded in reality. The speculation seems to have come out of nowhere, and on closer inspection, it’s clear that this trade proposal is little more than silly season fluff.

It might have been more believable if this rumor had surfaced last December. Reaves had a rough start with the Maple Leafs, struggling to find his groove and failing to make the impact many expected when he was signed. But by the second half of the season, Reaves turned things around. His line played significantly better. He became a more integral part of the team’s bottom six. His advanced analytics were actually quite improved.

Things Would Have to Fall Apart for the Maple Leafs to Trade Reaves

The idea that the Maple Leafs would suddenly look to move him after his improved performance doesn’t add up. The team’s general manager, Brad Treliving, was enamored with Reaves when he signed him. Given the second half of last season, there’s little reason to believe that sentiment has changed.

One argument for a potential trade is the addition of bigger bodies on defense, like Chris Tanev, who could take on some of the enforcement duties that Reaves typically handles. But even with those additions, Reaves’ role as a physical presence and locker room leader remains valuable to the Maple Leafs.

For a Trade to Happen, There Must Be a Seller and a Buyer

The notion that Reaves could be moved also ignores the reality of the trade market. It’s one thing to suggest a player is on the block. Finding a team willing to take on that player’s contract is another. Reaves is in year two of a three-year, $4.05 million deal—a contract that might be hard to move. That’s especially true, given his age and the wear and tear that comes with playing his style of hockey.

Additionally, the Maple Leafs signed Reaves for more than just on-ice production. His leadership and physicality are keys to why he was brought to Toronto. Those intangibles are difficult to replace, even if his stats don’t jump off the page.

In the end, while it’s always possible that a trade could happen, the reasons to believe this one will are few and far between. Reaves played well in the latter half of last season. Given that, the Maple Leafs would likely prefer to keep him around for the stability and grit he provides. Moving him now seems more like off-season fluff designed to generate clicks. It would be silly to believe the Maple Leafs front office has seriously considered it.

