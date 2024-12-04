McCabe to Miss Second Game for Maple Leafs: Injury Questions

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe will miss his second consecutive game tonight, according to head coach Craig Berube. McCabe, who took a puck to the head during Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, was unable to play in Monday’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks. Berube confirmed McCabe is “just not feeling right” and not yet healthy enough to play.
Although McCabe participated fully in Tuesday’s practice and appeared in good spirits, it remains uncertain when he will return to the lineup. It’s a bit concerning for the team as injuries like that often offer no real timetable. One day, a player might be feeling fine, and the next, not as much.
He was back alongside Chris Tanev on the second defensive pairing during practice, and despite missing time, McCabe expressed confidence in his recovery, stating he’d be ready for the team’s upcoming game against Nashville.
Maple Leafs Have to Monitor How McCabe Feels
Berube, while hopeful for McCabe’s return soon, acknowledged it depends entirely on how McCabe feels. “This guy’s a warrior, he’ll play if he can,” Berube added, alluding to the defenseman’s reputation as a tough hockey player. But, as is the case with a lot of players, the team and the medical staff often need to protect a player from themselves.
The Leafs will monitor McCabe’s condition closely as they aim to have him back in the lineup over the weekend. If he’s not 100 percent, the team will likely take their time.
Next: Yes or No: Analyst Tables Huge Maple Leafs and Avalanche Trade
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 58 minutes ago
Ex-Oiler Hints Nurse Has Plan to Personally Deal with Reaves
Former Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Jason Strudwick suggested Darnell Nurse will deal with deeply personal...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Canucks Fire Back at Media Over Misinformed J.T. Miller Rumors
The Vancouver Canucks, specifically Jim Rutherford, have fired back at the media over ugly...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
McCabe to Miss Second Game for Maple Leafs: Injury Questions
Craig Berube offered an injury update on Toronto Maple Leafs' defenseman Jake McCabe, who...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers’ Offseason Reminder: Red Hot Holloway Returns With Blues
Dylan Holloway is red hot for the St. Louis Blues and he returns to...
-
Dallas Stars/ 5 hours ago
Stars Look to Trade Market After Seguin Long-Term Injury News
Will the Stars look to the trade market as Tyler Seguin undergoes hip surgery,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 hours ago
Flames and Blue Jackets Pay Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau
The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau during before...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Insider Commends J.T. Miller Walking Away from NHL and Changing Trend
Jeff Marek spoke about how hard it might have been for J.T. Miller to...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 19 hours ago
4 Nations Face-Off: Why No Connor Bedard on Team Canada?
Connor Bedard is a great young forward. However, he might not make the upcoming...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Dark Cloud Hanging Over McDavid Contract Talks with Oilers?
The Edmonton Oilers have good news when it comes to Connor McDavid's contract talks,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Ryan Reaves’ Vow After Suspension Should Concern Maple Leafs
Ryan Reaves has vowed, despite his suspension, to keep inflicting pain with his hits,...