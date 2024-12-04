McCabe to Miss Second Game for Maple Leafs: Injury Questions

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe will miss his second consecutive game tonight, according to head coach Craig Berube. McCabe, who took a puck to the head during Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, was unable to play in Monday’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks. Berube confirmed McCabe is “just not feeling right” and not yet healthy enough to play.

Although McCabe participated fully in Tuesday’s practice and appeared in good spirits, it remains uncertain when he will return to the lineup. It’s a bit concerning for the team as injuries like that often offer no real timetable. One day, a player might be feeling fine, and the next, not as much.

He was back alongside Chris Tanev on the second defensive pairing during practice, and despite missing time, McCabe expressed confidence in his recovery, stating he’d be ready for the team’s upcoming game against Nashville.

Maple Leafs Have to Monitor How McCabe Feels

Berube, while hopeful for McCabe’s return soon, acknowledged it depends entirely on how McCabe feels. “This guy’s a warrior, he’ll play if he can,” Berube added, alluding to the defenseman’s reputation as a tough hockey player. But, as is the case with a lot of players, the team and the medical staff often need to protect a player from themselves.

The Leafs will monitor McCabe’s condition closely as they aim to have him back in the lineup over the weekend. If he’s not 100 percent, the team will likely take their time.

