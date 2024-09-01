Details on Jets’ Offer Henrique Turned Down to Stay with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers re-signed Adam Henrique this summer to a two-year contract worth $3 million per season. Speculation at the time of the deal was that other teams had reached out and offered a bit more. Now, details are emerging as to what exactly Henrique turned down to stay in Edmonton.

Despite receiving a more lucrative offer from the Winnipeg Jets—reportedly a two-year, $3.5 million deal—Henrique chose to remain in Edmonton. Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal sites a source that detailed the Jets’ offer and noted, “While $500k may not seem like a lot in an $88m cap world, that is about two-thirds that of a minimum salaried player.”

Henrique’s decision to stay in Edmonton marks a significant move for the Oilers, who were determined to keep him despite initial signals that he might explore other opportunities. Henrique, 34, has been known for his consistent performance, typically recording around 50 points per season. He scored nine points in 22 games with the Oilers, translating to a 34-point pace over a full 82-game season. Although this was a slight dip from his 27 points in 60 games with Anaheim, his versatility and ability to play multiple positions add valuable depth to Edmonton’s lineup.

Henrique Wanted To Win More Than Make Extra Money

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson had been vocal about his desire to retain Henrique, stating early in free agency, “We’d love to have him back. We just have to find a way to do it.” Part of getting that done was not offering contracts to Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, who eventually signed offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues.

Acknowledging that Henrique had other options, Henrique himself noted at the end of the season that his decision wasn’t solely about money at this stage of his career, suggesting that his comfort with the team and belief in their potential were key factors in his choice to stay in Edmonton.

