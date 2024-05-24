Winnipeg Jets Hire Scott Arniel as New Head Coach

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Winnipeg Jets have hired Scott Arniel as their new head coach. Dreger adds, Arniel, who was considered a frontrunner throughout the interview process, is well-respected by the players and has earned another opportunity to lead an NHL team. He spent the last two seasons as the associate coach under Rick Bowness. This will be Arniel’s second stint as an NHL head coach, having previously led the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010 to 2012.

Scott Arniel is the new head coach of the @NHLJets. Winnipeg conducted interviews with top candidates although Arniel was considered a frontrunner going into the process. Arniel is well respected by the players and has earned another shot at being an NHL head coach. @TSNHockey — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 24, 2024

The Jets have struggled in recent postseason performances, most recently surrendering 28 goals in five games to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round. Under Bowness, Winnipeg failed to progress past the first round, prompting the need for a coaching change. Still, Bowness was a Jack Adams Finalist and had a remarkable career spanning five decades and 2,726 games as a head or assistant coach. He retired this offseason.

Winnipeg conducted a thorough search for their new head coach, interviewing top candidates including Craig Berube, who was subsequently hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Todd McLellan, who was let go by the Los Angeles Kings midway through the 2023-24 season. Elliotte Friedman reported that the Jets also interviewed former Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason. Despite the extensive search, Arniel emerged as the leading candidate.

Scott Arniel Hired as Jets head coach

Friedman commented on the situation, stating earlier this week, “…they’ve definitely had a process.” He added, “…it can be a fruitful exercise but all signs point to Scott Arniel.”

As Arniel takes the helm, the Jets aim to address their defensive issues and break their recent trend of early playoff exits. Meanwhile, coaching vacancies remain with the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken, adding further intrigue to next coaching hires in the NHL.

Next: Don Waddell Resigns From Position As Hurricanes GM