The Rangers Acquire Patrick Kane in a Win-Now Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks are officially entering a new era. Patrick Kane has dominated the trade rumors since the start of the season because he is playing in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million deal ($10.5 million AAV). However, it has not been an easy road, as Kane is currently on pace for a career-worst season in points (45 points in 54 games), and he missed three games this season due to a reported lower-body injury that has been a focal point since 2021. But outside noise aside, it’s official.
The Blackhawks have traded Kane to the New York Rangers for a conditional 2023 second-round pick (becomes a 2024 or 2025 first-round pick if Rangers make Eastern Conference Finals) and a 2023 fourth-round pick. The Arizona Coyotes are getting a 3rd in 2025 (NYR) for brokering the trade.
The Rangers are a team that has been linked to Kane since last summer. Still, it seemed like the two would not be a match after the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 9. Yet, on Feb. 23, journalist Stefen Rosner stated that the framework for a potential Kane to the Rangers deal was being worked out, despite the team having less than $1 million in salary cap space to work with. But Rangers general manager Chris Drury moved forwards like Vitali Kravtsov ($875,000 AAV) to the Vancouver Canucks and placed Jake Leschyshyn ($766,667 AAV) on waivers to facilitate a move.
Related: Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
Although Kane was connected to other teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, and Vegas Golden Knights, Scott Powers of The Athletic stated the Rangers were the only team he considered. Therefore, Kane’s full no-movement clause only allowed the Blackhawks to work within the Rangers’ realm for a deal, as he has the final say to waive the clause.
Kane could have a profound impact on the Rangers. The fact he is joining his former teammate Artemi Panarin, Tarasenko, Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad, and more, they have all the needed championship-caliber talent. Moreover, New York is sixth-best in the NHL with 77 points, and adding Kane should help elevate their status in a stacked Eastern Conference.
For the Blackhawks, this trade hurts for obvious reasons. Kane is among the best Blackhawks players ever. The final stretch of games he played for Chicago proved that he is still elite and hungry to win, and unfortunately, the Blackhawks were not going to compete, being third-worst in the NHL. Therefore, allowing him to chase another Stanley Cup was the right choice for both sides.
Now, the Rangers hope that adding Kane will be the move that ultimately allows them to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1994.
