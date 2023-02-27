Maple Leafs Trade For Blackhawks’ Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added two more pieces ahead of the trade deadline. Proving GM Kyle Dubas isn’t holding back and he’s mortgaging the next few summers to win this year, he’s given up another first-rounder and then some to add two key pieces that round out their roster.

The Maple Leafs announced: “We’ve acquired Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty, a conditional 5th round pick in 2024 and a conditional 5th round pick in 2025 from Chicago in exchange for a conditional 2025 1st round pick (top-10 protected), 2026 2nd round pick, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev.”

Again, not moving prospects or players off of the current roster, in just a matter of days, GM Kyle Dubas has added: Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari, Jake McCabe, and Sam Lafferty, just by moving draft picks. As Pierre LeBrun writes, “Kyle Dubas has left no doubt about being all-in… There is no tomorrow for the Leafs. All about these playoffs. A day after the Tampa/Jeannot acquisition to boot.”

The Blackhawks retain 50% of Jake McCabe’s salary moving forward, which is significant for the Leafs because it makes him a $2 million player for two seasons beyond this one as well. McCabe, 29, has collected 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 55 games with the Blackhawks this season.

Lafferty, 27, has registered 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 51 games with the Blackhawks this season. He has spent time in Pittsburgh and Chicago before now coming to Toronto.

Should the Leafs not get out of the first round this season, and Dubas is ultimately fired, at least he can say he went down swinging. No GM has been as active at this deadline and he’s got a lot to prove.

The Maple Leafs might not be done either. Frank Seravalli reports, “Connecting dots on #Leafs cap after McCabe/Lafferty trade: 1. Either Toronto is not planning to activate Matt Murray until the playoffs. 2. Or Toronto is now moving one of Kerfoot / Engvall / Holl before the deadline. Seems to be some smoke recently with Kerfoot and the Canucks.”

