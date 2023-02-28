Connect with us

Minnesota Wild

Capitals Trading Marcus Johansson to Wild for a Third-Round Pick

The Minnesota Wild have traded for forward Marcus Johansson of the Washington Capitals. They have given a 3rd-round pick back.

Per ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, the Washington Capitals are reportedly trading Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The deal will see the Capitals get a third-round pick in return. Some will wonder if this is Minnesota’s big move in the Western Conference or just one of a couple of deals GM Bill Guerin has brewing. This could be a precursor to something else.

The Capitals brought in Johansson at the trade deadline last season in exchange for Daniel Sprong, a 2022 third-rounder and 2023 sixth-rounder. But, with the team struggling this season and likely not bound for the playoffs, it made sense to trade the 32-year-old pending UFA. He’s finishing out a contract that pays $1.1 million this season. It doesn’t appear that any salary was retained in this trade.

In 60 games this season, Johansson has 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points. He’s a top-six forward who can help on a power play. In 813 career NHL games, the Swede has 157 goals and 278 assists for 435 points.

Next: The Rangers Acquire Patrick Kane in a Win-Now Deal

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

More News