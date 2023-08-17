Not too long ago, I took a look at comments made by Arthur Staple in a recent article for The Athletic where he talked about the New York Rangers and their desire to potentially bring back Patrick Kane. In that article, Staple wrote:

“…if Chris Drury decides, as he did at the deadline this past season, that the lineup is crying out for Kane, he’ll move mountains to get it done, even though moving mountains in March didn’t really work out. And then Kane has to choose them. He might choose Edmonton or Colorado, or maybe Buffalo, depending on who can squeeze a modest cap hit in and which team Kane feels has the best chance to win.”

Amidst ongoing NHL offseason chatter, a potential union between Patrick Kane and the Edmonton Oilers has gained momentum. Staple’s insights fueled discussions about the different options Kane will likely consider and analysts in Edmonton have wondered what the odds are that Kane and the Oilers might make for a good fit sometime around December.

While Kane’s NHL future remains uncertain due to off-season recovery from surgery, rumors have been swirling about his next destination. The limited cap space of interested teams adds a layer of complexity to his decision-making. Although Staple didn’t explicitly tie Edmonton to Kane, the presence of Duncan Keith, who monitors Jonathan Toews’ off-season progress, raises intrigue. Toews’ recent message to Blackhawks fans leaves his future in question, but Kane is returning, it’s simply a matter of when and with whom.

If mutual interest between Kane and the Oilers materializes, the timing could favor Edmonton in several ways. As I pointed out in my article for The Hockey Writers, Kane isn’t in a rush to decide, and the Oilers currently lack the capacity to acquire him due to cap constraints. The space to let things unfold also opens the door to solving potential issues or for developments like trades or injuries to cause both sides to re-examine their current situations.

Oilers Nation’s Cam Lewis emphasized that last year’s cap situation made Kane’s then salary an improbable addition. However, the present landscape could facilitate Kane joining a cap-strained team at a league-minimum contract. With Kane anticipated to be game-ready in December, his goal remains to join a team capable of pursuing the Stanley Cup.

Oilers and Kane Could Be a Reality, But Not Yet

Kane’s future discussions with the Oilers seem plausible, considering the circumstances. While no direct connection has been confirmed, Staple’s comments, coupled with Keith’s presence, offer intriguing possibilities. As the NHL offseason evolves, the potential alliance between Patrick Kane and the Edmonton Oilers continues to captivate fans and analysts alike.

The anticipation remains whether the Oilers will emerge as Kane’s favored destination, increasing their odds of securing his invaluable talents in their quest for the ultimate prize – the Stanley Cup. And, when Kane is ultimately ready to make a decision, where will the Oilers be and what will their roster look like, both in terms of health and possible future moves?

