McDavid Not on Oilers’ Road Trip, Regular Season Return Hopeful

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will not travel with the team for the start of their upcoming four-game road trip but is expected to return before the end of the regular season, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Sunday.

McDavid, who is currently tied for fifth in NHL scoring with 90 points, has missed the past four games due to a lower-body injury sustained in a March 20 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The Oilers have gone 2-2-0 in his absence. Leon Draisaitl was also out but returned on Saturday night versus the Calgary Flames, scoring two goals and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win.

The team initially hoped McDavid could return for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings on April 5, but they have decided to allow more time for rest and recovery. April 9 remains the target return date, barring any setbacks.

Oilers Not Rushing McDavid’s Return

“We know a ballpark of when it’s going to be, and it’s not going to be the next game or two,” Knoblauch said. “We feel it should be before the regular season ends.” This is not great news for the Oilers, but it’s also better news than hearing McDavid might miss post-season games.

McDavid will stay in Edmonton to work closely with his trainer and the Oilers’ medical staff. While he won’t start the road trip with the team, there is a possibility he could join them midway through. Edmonton will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, and the Anaheim Ducks next Monday.

With just nine games remaining in the regular season, Edmonton is prioritizing McDavid’s health to ensure he is fully recovered for the playoffs. “When he is healthy, we want him playing,” Knoblauch added. “But we’re not going to push something that might get worse.”

Along with McDavid, defenseman Mattias Ekholm, goaltender Stuart Skinner, and defenseman John Klingberg will also remain in Edmonton initially. Meanwhile, forwards Evander Kane and Trent Frederic will travel and skate with the team.

