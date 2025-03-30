Calgary Flames
Draisaitl Gets Goals 50 and 51 as Oilers Beat Flames in OT
Leon Draisaitl returned to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers and posted two goals and one assist as the Oilers beat the Flames 3-2.
Welcome back to the lineup, Leon Draisaitl! The Edmonton Oilers superstar returned on Saturday night as the Oilers took on the Calgary Flames in a Battle of Alberta. He was the difference-maker, scoring goals 50 and 51 to tie the game and the overtime winner to finish it. It was an intense battle, and the Oilers brought home a 3-2 victory.
Draisaitl didn’t look rusty, and it was clear he was ready to impact the game. He scored two and got the assist on Viktor Arvidsson‘s goal. A three-point night and his fourth 50-goal campaign highlighted a wildly entertaining game after a couple of bad losses.
When asked about the goal to reach 50, Draisaitl called it a great pass from Evan Bouchard and a smart play by Zach Hyman to take the defender’s stick. When asked if he was playing with an extra step, he said he’s been feeling good. He called it a hard-earned win against a team with a lot of urgency. He said they played a decent game and hung in there to grind out a victory.
Only Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin have four 50-goal seasons among active NHL players. It should not be overlooked how difficult a feat it is to reach and repeat. Among Edmonton Oilers players in history, the list is also short. Wayne Gretzky has eight, and Jari Kurri has four.
Bob Stauffer pointed out, “The Oilers beat Calgary twice this season without Connor McDavid… Draisaitl had a combined 3-3-6 in those two wins…and was First Star in both games.” Draisaitl also set a single-season NHL record for overtime goals with six.
Flames Suffer a Tough Loss
The Calgary Flames badly needed the two points and got just one. They’re fighting for their playoff lives, and the St. Louis Blues are red hot, making it harder for Calgary to make the postseason.
