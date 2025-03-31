NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Jets, Capitals, Panthers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 30), Alex Ovechkin scored again and is now only five goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky‘s all-time goal-scoring record. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers decided to take extra time with Connor McDavid‘s injury situation. He, among others, won’t be starting the upcoming road trip. Can the Winnipeg Jets get over their past playoff struggles? Finally, what was so funny between Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 30

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Ovechkin Scores Goal 890

Hockey fans are ready and on high alert as Alex Ovechkin is back on track to break Wayne Gretzky’s record this season. The Washington Capitals captain is now just five goals away from surpassing The Great One’s all-time NHL goals record, a milestone once thought to be unbreakable.

Ovechkin posted goal 890 on Sunday, tipping in a shot to inch even closer. With only nine games remaining, it’s going to be tight. Can “The Great 8” cement his legacy as the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history?

Oilers Won’t Take McDavid on the Road

Connor McDavid will not travel with the Edmonton Oilers for the start of their upcoming four-game road trip. The good news is that he is expected to return before the end of the regular season, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Sunday. “We know a ballpark of when it’s going to be, and it’s not going to be the next game or two,” Knoblauch said. “We feel it should be before the regular season ends.”

Defensemen Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg, along with goaltender Stuart Skinner, will also remain in Edmonton initially. Meanwhile, forwards Evander Kane and Trent Frederic will travel and skate with the team. It sounds like Frederic could be ready by as early as the end of the week.

The Oilers will continue to need players like Jeff Skinner to step up. He has been a silver lining in their recent struggles, completely changing the narrative about their playoff outlook.

Read More Than The Recap Here

Jets Ready for Playoff Success

The Winnipeg Jets will go into this year’s playoffs as one of the top teams in the NHL, but can they keep their momentum going? Despite strong regular-season performances, Winnipeg has struggled with postseason consistency, and this season’s club has high expectations.

Win Connor Hellebuyck‘s Vezina-caliber season, strong offense and defense, and a young core that has stepped up, and the Jets are hoping to do what past teams have failed to do, finally.

Read More Here

Barkov Laughing at His New Teammate

Aleksander Barkov was caught chuckling on the bench at new teammate Brad Marchand this week. It wasn’t clear why he was laughing at the newest Florida Panther until he spoke with Panthers reporter Katie Engleson after the game. What was Barkov laughing at?

Marchand logged 16 minutes and 30 seconds of ice time in his first game for his new club, registering four shots, two hits, and two blocked shots. It didn’t take him long to make an impression.

Read More Here

NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 30 Posts