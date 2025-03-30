Jeff Skinner Finding His Stride a Silver Lining for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers’ 2024-25 season hasn’t exactly gone as planned. Some off-season moves that backfired, losing players to offer sheets, down seasons from guys expected to step up, and, of late, injuries to key players have made this a somewhat tumultuous campaign despite the fact the Oilers are still headed for the playoffs. They are no longer the clear favorites many expected them to be, and Edmonton will have to prove they’re as good as last season’s team, something that might be a challenge given the way the roster is constructed. There is one bit of good news as the season winds down- the play of Jeff Skinner.

Skinner has emerged as a bright spot despite the challenging of starts. As Edmonton Journal’s Kurt Leavins writes, “If we are looking for silver linings just now, I would suggest that Jeff Skinner has been just that for the Edmonton Oilers.”

When other things have been going sideways, Skinner has found a new gear. It was a much-needed gear, because just a few weeks ago, there was a legitimate chance he was going to be made a healthy scratch in the playoffs.

Skinner’s Production and Confidence Have Grown

When Skinner needed to take on a more prominent role, he stepped up. Having already shown an improvement in his skating and confidence in recent weeks, the Oilers were left little choice but to give him the minutes they should have been giving him all along.

He’s been a changed player as the games have started to mean more, and his newfound form was evident in the Oilers’ recent Battle of Alberta win on Saturday. Skinner not only contributed a crucial overtime assist but also played a more physical game, registering six hits. Fans have been rallying behind the veteran winger, but even that caught his supporters by surprise.

Jeff Skinner Edmonton Oilers happy

Beyond his offensive resurgence, Skinner’s commitment to improving his defensive game has given the coaching staff a reason to change their view of him. Early in the year, his season was marked by inconsistency, and loyalty from the coaching staff was almost non-existent. Now, he’s a player the Oilers can’t afford to take out of the lineup. He’s got three goals and four points in his last five games. He’s sixth on the team in goals scored, and he’s ramping up his energy level just in time for games that really count.

If Skinner can maintain this momentum, he could play a crucial role in the Oilers’ postseason hopes. Who would have said that just a few short weeks ago?

