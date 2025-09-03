NHL News
Stolarz Situation Heating Up With Maple Leafs After Hildeby Deal
After signing Dennis Hildeby, a situation is unfolding with general manager Brad Treliving and goalie Anthony Stolarz.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are working to keep one of their key pieces beyond this season, with general manager Brad Treliving confirming ongoing talks to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
Speaking to reporters, including Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Treliving noted, “Anthony has come in and has been terrific.” He added, “Really, him and Joseph Woll, you look at any metric you want, I think they were as good a goaltending tandem as there was in the league, and really were a backbone for us.”
Following a run with the Florida Panthers, Stolarz joined the Leafs on a short-term deal. He provided steady depth behind Woll, helping bring more stability to the Leafs’ goaltending situation. A Stanley Cup champion, he came in with a solid resume, and his solid numbers proved that he was a wise signing, making him a priority as Toronto tries to bring some clarity to their goaltending position.
The Leafs and Stolarz’s camp have been talking about a new deal.
“We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative, and we’d love to find a way to get something done,” Treliving added. “If there’s something that both sides are comfortable with, we’ll look at it. And we’ve been in those discussions for some time.”
With the season approaching and Stolarz in the final year of his deal, the Leafs will need to move quickly to ensure his value doesn’t skyrocket before he has the chance to hit the open market.
Leafs Sign Dennis Hildeby
In other goaltender news, Dennis Hildeby has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Toronto. The deal averages $841,667 annually, structured as a two-way contract for 2025–26 and 2026–27 before becoming one-way in 2027–28.
The 24-year-old posted a 16-9-4 record, 2.55 GAA, .908 SV%, and two shutouts in 30 AHL games last season and appeared in one Calder Cup Playoff game.
Next: Toronto Not Done Yet: Leafs Dangle D-Man for Target Top-Six Forward
