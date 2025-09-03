If Scribe Is Correct, Oilers’ Rookie Plans Should Raise Eyebrows

The Edmonton Oilers’ youth movement is drawing plenty of attention. Still, one scribe’s bold prediction about the team’s two now-important rookies, Matt Savoie and Ike Howard, should raise eyebrows — and perhaps some concerns.

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic projects neither rookie will play a full NHL season. This scenario could create depth issues if Edmonton is banking on significant production from the pair.

Mitchell isn’t just suggesting that each misses a few games in 2025-26; he’s projecting that both players will see significant time off the roster this coming season.

Savoie, the more NHL-ready of the two, boasts elite puck-handling skills and the ability to play at high speed. After an impressive year in Bakersfield and a cup of coffee alongside Leon Draisaitl in 2024-25, he’s expected to make an impact in all situations — even strength, penalty kill, and power play — something rare for a rookie. All that said, Mitchell predicts around 65-plus games and 40 points, provided Savoie earns power-play time.

To be fair, Mitchell did leave open the idea that Savoie could get more games, but at around 65, that means Savoie is sitting 17 games, either in the press box or playing in the AHL.

Howard, meanwhile, is considered a pure goal scorer with the knack for finding the net on his first shot. “Ike Howard has no pro resume, but was one of Bowman’s major moves this summer,” Mitchell writes. He lacks pro experience, but the Oilers made a big trade to land him, most expecting he’ll get a long look in Edmonton’s top six. Again, Mitchell isn’t sold he’ll play the whole season. In fact, he’s expected to see 50 games, which is 32 shy of the full run. In those 50, Mitchell believes Howard can score 10–15 goals, especially if he earns looks on a line with Connor McDavid or early power-play reps.

Ike Howard Matt Savoie Oilers

Why So Few Games When the Oilers Need Both Rookies?

Considering the importance of both players and how much Edmonton will need them to step in and make a quick transition into the NHL, it’s potentially alarming that Mitchell doesn’t see either player in the lineup for a good chunk of the season. Missing a combined 40-plus man-games is a big deal.

The assumption here is that the Oilers don’t want to rush either player, and they believe they have other players ready for NHL duty. The Oilers lost a lot of depth at forward this summer, and they arguably lack the replacements to fill in if and when both of these rookies sit. Mitchell doesn’t necessarily agree that depth will be an issue. “The Oilers have enough roster depth to send Howard to the AHL if he struggles, and it’s reasonable to expect some time in the minors,” he writes.

While both players are viewed as long-term assets under team-friendly contracts, the prediction that neither will play a full slate raises questions about Edmonton’s roster depth — especially if injuries strike or production elsewhere falls short.

