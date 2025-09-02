Toronto Not Done Yet: Leafs Dangle D-Man for Target Top-Six Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ offseason makeover isn’t necessarily over yet. After dealing Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade for Nicolas Roy, then adding Mattias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua, the team is still eyeing another major piece for its forward group. According to NHL insider James Mirtle of The Athletic, the Leafs believe they can still find an upgrade.

Mirtle reports that Toronto is exploring the trade market, with defenseman Brandon Carlo emerging as a potential chip to acquire a top-six forward. He writes:

“The front office is still looking for that upgrade up front. I don’t expect Matias Maccelli, Roy and Dakota Joshua to be it for forward adds, especially considering at least two of them should be in the bottom six. And the biggest reasons Carlo could go the other way: Toronto doesn’t have a lot else to trade and a huge RD has a lot of value for other teams.”

With a surplus of NHL-ready defensemen, the Leafs are in a position to deal from strength to address their offensive needs.

Maple Leafs Might Be Looking to Change Up Look on Defense Too

The blue line may also see adjustments. Despite a solid group featuring Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, Carlo, Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Simon Benoit, management reportedly wants to add a puck-moving defenseman.

The Leafs struggled when under forecheck pressure, and the team would like to address what they see as a potential problem this season. “They’d like to somehow get another puck mover back there, which would mean moving one of the more defensive types out.”

With training camp fast approaching, the clock is ticking for GM Brad Treliving to make one more splash before the season opener. Is there a trade out there that gives the Leafs another top-six option and with a team that might be open to adding Brandon Carlo as part of the return? Or are the Leafs looking at two separate deals, making things potentially even more challenging?

