NHL News
Would the Proposed Return in a Rakell Trade to the Canucks Be Enough?
Could a Rakell trade to the Canucks provide the scoring boost Vancouver needs? Find out what is being proposed by one scribe.
The Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins were linked recently in a trade proposal article by Josh Wegman of The Score. In that article, he posted three hypothetical trades, the third of which was veteran winger Rickard Rakell going to Vancouver in exchange for forward Nils Höglander, young defenseman Dmitri Kudryavtsev, and a conditional first-round draft pick.
Wegman argues that for Vancouver, the move could help address a glaring need for more top-six scoring. Outside of Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, the Canucks’ forward group lacks high-end offensive talent. They picked up Evander Kane in a recent trade, but moved Dakota Joshua and J.T Miller in recent months. If they want to compete in a loaded Pacific Division, they could use more scoring punch.
Rakell, 32, is a physical two-way winger with three years remaining on his contract at a $5 million cap hit. He’s noted that he has no desire to leave the Penguins, and he holds an eight-team no-trade clause. It’s not known if the Canucks are on it.
While not the top-line center the Canucks have been seeking, he’d represent a significant upgrade over Höglander, who managed just eight goals last season despite a $3 million annual cap hit.
Why Would the Penguins Make This Deal?
From Pittsburgh’s perspective, the trade is about injecting youth and potential into an aging roster. There have been and will be plenty of offers for Rakell and, eventually, the Penguins will likely be forced into picking the best package.
Höglander, only 24, has already seen some ups and downs during his run in Vancouver. He clearly has potential, one year removed from a 24-goal campaign. But, his production dropped last season, with just 25 points in 72 games. Perhaps a refresh is needed and playing alongside Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin would wake up anyone.
Kudryavtsev, a seventh-round pick in 2022, has exceeded expectations by breaking into the NHL last season. Wegman writes, “The 5-foot-11 defenseman also played his junior hockey with the Soo Greyhounds, a program Dubas has ties to.”
The proposed deal also includes a conditional first-round pick, which is a big part of any return for the Penguins.
Next: Auston Matthews Could Soon Face a Connor McDavid-Style Dilemma
More News
-
NHL News/ 13 seconds ago
Would the Proposed Return in a Rakell Trade to the Canucks Be Enough?
Could a Rakell trade to the Canucks provide the scoring boost Vancouver needs? Find...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 30 minutes ago
Auston Matthews Could Soon Face a Connor McDavid-Style Dilemma
Learn how the McDavid dilemma could reshape the future for Matthews and the Toronto...
-
NHL News/ 53 minutes ago
Toronto Not Done Yet: Leafs Dangle D-Man for Target Top-Six Forward
The Maple Leafs not done yet as they explore trade options to strengthen their...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 23 hours ago
Sharks Favorite to Land Carey Price in Unique Contract Trade
Uncover the potential San Jose Sharks and Carey Price trade details and what it...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Will Kirill Kaprizov Take the Wild’s Massive New Offer?
The Kaprizov extension is a top priority for the Wild. Discover the latest on...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Why Tax Rules Could Complicate a Carey Price Trade
Learn about the complexities surrounding the Carey Price trade as ow taxes may play...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Scribes Suggests Oilers Could Lose Key Defenseman
Will a depth defenseman who has repeatedly proven he can elevate his game leave...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Did Marner Exaggerate Fan Threats Before Leaving the Leafs?
Mitch Marner claims he needed security after playoffs, but critics say the story may...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Price’s Contract Could Be Traded to One of Three Teams Ahead of Bigger Move
Find out why the Canadiens are considering a Carey Price trade amid salary cap...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider’s Ominous Update on McDavid Has Oilers Fans Worried
NHL insider John Shannon says Connor McDavid won’t sign before the season, leaving another...