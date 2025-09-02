Would the Proposed Return in a Rakell Trade to the Canucks Be Enough?

The Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins were linked recently in a trade proposal article by Josh Wegman of The Score. In that article, he posted three hypothetical trades, the third of which was veteran winger Rickard Rakell going to Vancouver in exchange for forward Nils Höglander, young defenseman Dmitri Kudryavtsev, and a conditional first-round draft pick.

Rickard Rakell Penguins NHL trade talk

Wegman argues that for Vancouver, the move could help address a glaring need for more top-six scoring. Outside of Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, the Canucks’ forward group lacks high-end offensive talent. They picked up Evander Kane in a recent trade, but moved Dakota Joshua and J.T Miller in recent months. If they want to compete in a loaded Pacific Division, they could use more scoring punch.

Rakell, 32, is a physical two-way winger with three years remaining on his contract at a $5 million cap hit. He’s noted that he has no desire to leave the Penguins, and he holds an eight-team no-trade clause. It’s not known if the Canucks are on it.

While not the top-line center the Canucks have been seeking, he’d represent a significant upgrade over Höglander, who managed just eight goals last season despite a $3 million annual cap hit.

Why Would the Penguins Make This Deal?

From Pittsburgh’s perspective, the trade is about injecting youth and potential into an aging roster. There have been and will be plenty of offers for Rakell and, eventually, the Penguins will likely be forced into picking the best package.

Höglander, only 24, has already seen some ups and downs during his run in Vancouver. He clearly has potential, one year removed from a 24-goal campaign. But, his production dropped last season, with just 25 points in 72 games. Perhaps a refresh is needed and playing alongside Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin would wake up anyone.

Kudryavtsev, a seventh-round pick in 2022, has exceeded expectations by breaking into the NHL last season. Wegman writes, “The 5-foot-11 defenseman also played his junior hockey with the Soo Greyhounds, a program Dubas has ties to.”

The proposed deal also includes a conditional first-round pick, which is a big part of any return for the Penguins.

