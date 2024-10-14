The Six Maple Leafs Best Players After Three Games?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have started their 2024-25 season with a 2-1-0 record, collecting four points in three games. While there have been some defensive hiccups and power-play struggles, the team’s offensive firepower and critical performances from several players have fueled their early success. In other words, except for one superstar, their best players have been their best players.

After defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in their home opener, the Maple Leafs showcased the depth and resilience of their roster.

Six Stars of the Maple Leafs Season Thus Far

Here are the stars of the season thus far:

1. William Nylander: Offensive Powerhouse

William Nylander has been the team’s most consistent offensive force early in the season. With three goals in three games, including two crucial goals in the win over Pittsburgh, Nylander has been a constant threat with his speed, creativity, and finishing ability. His confidence in one-on-one situations, combined with his chemistry on the top line, makes him one of the team’s early-season stars. His breakaway goal to seal the win against the Penguins is a testament to his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.

2. Matthew Knies: The Emerging Star

Matthew Knies has been a standout, not only due to his offensive contributions but also for his two-way play. He has shown great chemistry with the top-line veterans and thrives under increased responsibility. Knies scored a key goal against the Penguins and generated momentum with his forechecking and energy. His early-season performances suggest he is ready to be a key player for the Maple Leafs this season, showing maturity beyond his years.

3. Mitch Marner: Finding His Scoring Touch

Mitch Marner was due for a breakout after two quiet games to start the season. Against Pittsburgh, he finally got on the scoresheet, capitalizing on a defensive error by Sidney Crosby. Marner’s goal was a turning point for him and the team, as his playmaking abilities have been elite as always, but now he’s adding goals to his contributions.

As he continues to shoot more, Marner will only become more dangerous and could significantly impact the team’s success in the future.

4. Anthony Stolarz: Reliable Backup Presence

With John Tavares sidelined and Joseph Woll recovering from injury, Anthony Stolarz has stepped in and provided stability in the net. His performance in the win against the Penguins (but also in his team’s shutout loss in game one to the Montreal Canadiens), including a series of key saves in the first period, kept the team in the game when their defense struggled. Stolarz has made timely saves and shown he can be a reliable backup, giving the Leafs a solid goaltending option when called upon.

5. Morgan Rielly: Leading the Defense

Morgan Rielly remains a steady presence on the blue line, offensively and defensively. His ability to jump into the play and create scoring chances was displayed with a critical assist to Matthew Knies in the win over Pittsburgh. Rielly has been an integral part of the Maple Leafs’ transition game and has logged big minutes while anchoring the team’s defensive core.

6. Max Domi: Offensive Playmaker

Max Domi has quickly found his place within the Maple Leafs’ offense, especially with his slick passing and ability to create scoring chances. His two-on-one with Nylander against Pittsburgh beautifully displayed his vision and playmaking skills. Although Domi has yet to score a goal, his ability to set up his teammates has made him an essential offensive contributor early in the season.

Time for Auston Matthews to Be the Best Player for the Maple Leafs

While the Maple Leafs have a winning record and several players are already stepping up, Auston Matthews is one notable absence from the scoresheet. Despite his reputation as one of the league’s top scorers, Matthews has yet to register a point this season. The team could elevate to the next level when he finds his scoring touch.

Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs needs to step up and be the team’s best player

The question remains: is it just a matter of time, or could the new system under head coach Craig Berube slow Matthews down? By the end of this week, we should have a better sense of whether Matthews is poised for a breakout or adjusting to a new style of play.

