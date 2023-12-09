Sharks’ GM Mike Grier In Edmonton To Watch Oilers vs Wild

San Jose Sharks’ general manager, Mike Grier, made a noteworthy appearance at the Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild game on Friday night, sparking speculation about the purpose behind his attendance. With the Sharks not scheduled to face the Oilers until December 28th, Grier’s presence raised eyebrows, leading many to ponder if he was there to scout potential players.
While the immediate suspects might have been Philip Broberg and Jack Campbell, both were absent from the game. If discussions about them were on the agenda, a meeting with Oilers GM Ken Holland would have been more plausible. Speculation now revolves around other potential trade targets, with goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood emerging as a focal point of interest for Edmonton.
With the Oilers currently relying on Stuart Skinner during their winning streak, the need for goaltending depth becomes apparent. Blackwood, currently serving as a 1A/1B tandem, offers a strong option. As Mix Miller of The Hockey News writes, the Sharks’ surplus of defensemen, particularly names like Nikolai Knyzhov, Matt Benning, and Jan Rutta, presents potential trade pieces that could align with Edmonton’s needs.
Are Talks Taking Place Between Oilers and Sharks?
Blackwood’s $2.35 million cap hit adds an intriguing dimension to potential trade discussions. With some salary retention or a small contract coming back, he could be a fit for the Oilers. Grier’s presence at the game suggests that talks between the Sharks and the Oilers might be progressing, considering the pieces that could be involved in any potential trade.
However, it’s essential to acknowledge Grier’s history as a former Oiler and the possibility that his attendance was a friendly visit. Additionally, his former teammate Bill Guerin, now the GM of the Minnesota Wild, adds another layer to the dynamics of the situation. As speculation brews, hockey enthusiasts eagerly await further developments regarding the purpose of Grier’s presence at the game and its potential implications for future trades between the Sharks and the Oilers.
