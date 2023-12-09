Who Won the Trevor Moore for Jack Campbell Trade?

Sometimes trades just work out. Sometimes they don’t. In the case of a deal between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings — one that saw Jack Campbell go to Toronto and Trevor Moore go to Los Angeles, the jury is still out.

Trevor Moore is a California native. He grew up loving the Los Angeles Kings, only a short drive from the city. Despite facing concerns about his size, Moore went from being undrafted to signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has grown into an impressive player. He’s shown that he had offensive skills and a good hockey sense.

However, after having two poor seasons with the Maple Leafs, in 2020 Toronto traded him back to his hometown team, the Kings. In that package, the Maple Leafs got a good back-up goalie in Jack Campbell. Specifically, the trade involved Toronto sending Moore, a 2020 third-round pick (from the Columbus Blue Jackets), and a 2021 third-round pick (from Toronto) to the Kings. In return, the Maple Leafs acquired Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford.

Moore’s Impact in Los Angeles

Since joining the Kings, Moore has become a crucial component of their lineup. His childhood dream of playing for the team he once watched has turned into a reality. Moore expressed the significance of the trade, stating, “I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t special, for sure.”

After joining the Kings in the 2019-20 season, Moore put up five points in 15 games. The next season, in 2020-21, he played 56 games and put up 23 points. In his third season, in 2021-22, he improved even more with he established career-highs with 17 goals, 31 assists, and 48 points.

This season, in 2023-24, Moore has further accelerated his game. He now has 21 points in 22 games. The point is that he’s getting better each season. His current trajectory suggests that he’s on the cusp of a remarkable milestone – perhaps even a 40-goal season. He’s now a key player in the Kings’ offence.

Campbell’s Impact in Toronto

When Jack Campbell got to Toronto, he was supposed to become a more solid goalie than the team had currently. However, he was never supposed to surplant Frederik Andersen who had been the starter for a long time. But Andersen was injured and Campbell took over.

Campbell played well enough that he started during the postseason, while Andersen sat. In addition, the Maple Leafs lost Andersen after that season when he went on to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes. That left Campbell the starter. He began the season putting together a streak of wins that surprised everyone. He even made the All-Star team that season.

Who Won the Trevor Moore for Jack Campbell Trade?

However, he was injured and missed time. While he did come back, he wasn’t the same goalie as before he left with the injury. Attracted by a $5 million offer, Campbell signed with the Edmonton Oilers when his contract expired. His time with the Oilers has been rocky. Currently, he’s tending net in the AHL with Bakersfield. Whether he’ll return to the NHL remains in the works. His game continues to be spotty.

Evaluating the Trade

Toronto got the goaltending help it needed in early 2020 from Campbell. In truth, Campbell played a key role for the Maple Leafs before moving to the Oilers. On the other side, Moore found evolving success with the Kings. He’s progressed slowly, but has made a notable improvement since his time with the Maple Leafs.

In considering who won the trade, the winner seems to clearly be the Kings. Although it’s been slower in coming and Campbell’s impact was more immediate, Moore is still growing into his role with Los Angeles and looks to be there – and productive – for a long time.

Moore has been productive with the Kings. As well, the Kings used one of the draft picks to select right-winger Alex Laferriere. He’s now playing his first season in Los Angeles, and he has put up two goals and added two assists in 22 games this season.

Moore’s Breakout with the Kings Was Totally Unexpected

Given Moore’s early stats with the Maple Leafs, no one would have predicted his rise to stardom. He had two less than mediocre seasons (one with eight points and one with five points). The best the Maple Leafs could have seen was that they had a smallish depth forward who would likely not score a lot.

However, his tenure with the Kings has shown his significant growth. Moore has become a standout player. Could he rack up 40 goals or more this season?

A Dynamic Journey

The unpredictability of player development in hockey is evident in Moore’s story. His growth into a reliable forward for the Kings emphasizes the dynamic nature of player trajectories and how a change of scenery can lead to unexpected successes.

In conclusion, while the Maple Leafs addressed a goaltending need with the acquisition of Campbell, the Kings emerged as the winners of this trade. They picked up a valuable forward in Moore, whose journey from being undrafted to a star player has added an intriguing chapter to the NHL narrative.

