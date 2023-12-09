Connect with us

Oilers Hang on In a Feisty Game With Wild, Win Six in a Row

The Edmonton Oilers win their sixth in a row, defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Friday night.

The Edmonton Oilers dominated in the first period. It was Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury who kept his team in it. Then, when the Wild scored two goals in the first 40 seconds of the second period, things looked problematic. But, a magnificent goal by Connor McDavid to even it up at two started the game over. Edmonton pushed and wound up battling through to the win.

The Oilers bent a little but didn’t break. Evan Bouchard had two goals and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and McDavid had a goal and an assist in the win. Bouchard moved into a tie for 3rd place in NHL defence scoring with 27 points (7-20-27).

This was a feisty game with a wild finish. It’s too bad these teams don’t play each other again until February. There would be some hard feelings.

The Oilers power play was deadly and their penalty kill remained effective. Special teams were the difference, and the Oilers slid into a six-game winning streak. One more win for Edmonton would put the team at .500, which is incredible considering the way the season started for Edmonton.

Evander Kane Hit Was The Turning Point in the Game

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the Wild suffered their fifth loss in the last 22 trips to Edmonton. The pivotal moment occurred when what should/could have been an Evander Kane boarding penalty, resulted in an injury to Jonas Brodin. When Ryan Hartman took an undisciplined penalty, the Oilers scored to take the lead. They never gave it back.

