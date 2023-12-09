Devils Being Linked as Possible Fit for Tyson Barrie Trade

Where will Tyson Barrie wind up if and when he’s traded by the Nashville Predators? That’s a question fans and insiders are asking and the answer isn’t exactly clear due to Barrie’s higher-ticket salary and his unique skill set. Predators General Manager Barry Trotz doesn’t seem to want him there and reports suggest that Barrie is seeking a change in scenery. Is there another team that could use him? The New Jersey Devils are quickly becoming a betting odds favorite.

According to Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show, the Devils are weighing their options. The team is grappling with uncertainty surrounding Dougie Hamilton’s injury duration and may express interest in acquiring a point-producing defenseman. Friedman specifically highlighted Barrie and Tony DeAngelo (Carolina Hurricanes) as potential targets.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet added to the speculation, noting that Barrie joining the Devils could make sense given Hamilton’s long-term absence. Despite the Devils boasting the league’s most efficient power play at an impressive 35 percent, the idea of adding offensive firepower, especially in the absence of Hamilton, is not ruled out.

The potential return for Barrie in a trade scenario is speculated to involve a mid-round pick, possibly with some salary retained. This move could offer Barrie a fresh start while providing the Devils with valuable depth on the right-hand side, given Hamilton’s status on LTIR. The emergence of Simon Nemec provides the Devils with internal options, alleviating the pressure to find an external replacement for Hamilton’s role.

Are the Devils Willing to Bring Barrie In?

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic emphasizes the Devils’ active involvement in the trade market for defensemen. The team, facing a need for both penalty-killing and offensive-minded defensemen, seeks to bolster its blue line. While Barrie won’t necessarily help in a penalty killing role, he’s clearly offensively gifted.

With offseason departures and the absence of key players like Hamilton, the Devils aim to add veteran support to their young defensive core. Barrie emerges as a potential solution, offering experience and offensive prowess, especially if Hamilton’s cap hit goes on LTIR, providing the team with additional flexibility to address defensive and goaltending needs.

