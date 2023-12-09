Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List

Three key players from the Calgary Flames top TSN’s initial Trade Bait list for the season. Taking the top three spots on a list of 20, Elias Lindholm sits at the top spot. Chris Tanev, the right defenseman sits at No. 2. Noah Hanifin, the left defenseman comes in at No. 3.

As TSN pointed out, it’s uncommon for a single team to feature multiple highly sought-after players so prominently on the trade board— but they likely would have more than three is Nikita Zadorov hadn’t already been traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

Hanifin Tanev Lindholm Flames

Lindholm, aged 29, shares the team’s scoring lead with a record of 7-10-17, although he has only recorded points in one of his last six games. Rumors connect him to the Boston Bruins. It was said he was looking for a long-term deal with the Flames and was waiting for them to meet him at his ask. There were never reports the Flames had gotten that high, and with a tough start, the prospect of him signing lessened with each game.

Tanev, turning 34 on Dec. 20, stands out as a resilient and dedicated defenseman leading Calgary’s blue line with a plus-3 rating. He has been linked to a number of NHL teams, with the Toronto Maple Leafs easily the most motivated. Numerous insiders have reported that former Flames GM Brad Treliving (now GM of the Maple Leafs) has made acquiring Tanev his top trade priority.

Hanifin, at 26, is in his sixth season since the trade from Carolina to Calgary. He was set to sign a multi-year deal with the Flames earlier this season until both sides decided to back away from the table. He ranks second in average time on ice for the Flames this season, trailing only Rasmus Andersson. There are a number of teams, but the Bruins are again linked here, considering he’s a Boston native.

The Rest of the TSN Top 20 Trade List

Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau come in together at No. 4, with Tyson Barrie of the Nashville Predators rounding out the top five. Philadelphia has three players on the list with Rasmus Ristolainen, Nick Seeler and Sean Walker on the board. The San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets also feature prominently on the TSN list.

Next: Two NHL Blue Line Quarterbacks on Trade Market: Who Moves First?