Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List

Three key players from the Calgary Flames top TSN’s initial Trade Bait list for the season. Taking the top three spots on a list of 20, Elias Lindholm sits at the top spot. Chris Tanev, the right defenseman sits at No. 2. Noah Hanifin, the left defenseman comes in at No. 3.
As TSN pointed out, it’s uncommon for a single team to feature multiple highly sought-after players so prominently on the trade board— but they likely would have more than three is Nikita Zadorov hadn’t already been traded to the Vancouver Canucks.
Lindholm, aged 29, shares the team’s scoring lead with a record of 7-10-17, although he has only recorded points in one of his last six games. Rumors connect him to the Boston Bruins. It was said he was looking for a long-term deal with the Flames and was waiting for them to meet him at his ask. There were never reports the Flames had gotten that high, and with a tough start, the prospect of him signing lessened with each game.
Tanev, turning 34 on Dec. 20, stands out as a resilient and dedicated defenseman leading Calgary’s blue line with a plus-3 rating. He has been linked to a number of NHL teams, with the Toronto Maple Leafs easily the most motivated. Numerous insiders have reported that former Flames GM Brad Treliving (now GM of the Maple Leafs) has made acquiring Tanev his top trade priority.
Hanifin, at 26, is in his sixth season since the trade from Carolina to Calgary. He was set to sign a multi-year deal with the Flames earlier this season until both sides decided to back away from the table. He ranks second in average time on ice for the Flames this season, trailing only Rasmus Andersson. There are a number of teams, but the Bruins are again linked here, considering he’s a Boston native.
The Rest of the TSN Top 20 Trade List
Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau come in together at No. 4, with Tyson Barrie of the Nashville Predators rounding out the top five. Philadelphia has three players on the list with Rasmus Ristolainen, Nick Seeler and Sean Walker on the board. The San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets also feature prominently on the TSN list.
Next: Two NHL Blue Line Quarterbacks on Trade Market: Who Moves First?
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 hours ago
Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List
TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List includes three players from the Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin,...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Two NHL Blue Line Quarterbacks on Trade Market: Who Moves First?
Both Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo are on the trade block but it's not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Oilers Delay Campbell Call-Up, Holland Reveals Plan for Goalie
The Edmonton Oilers had a plan for Jack Campbell. It has since changed, but...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Maple Leafs’ Woll Down With Injury: Keefe Says Woll To Miss Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Jospeh Woll went down with an injury on Thursday night...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider Says There’s Pushback to Big Maple Leafs Trade Rumor
It is now being said that initial reports involving a link between the Flyers...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres Said to Be “Sniffing Around” on Canadiens Goaltender
There are reports that the Buffalo Sabres are "Sniffing Around" on Canadiens goaltender Jake...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Amid Trade Buzz, Oilers Loan Broberg to AHL and Recall Gleason
Philip Broberg isn't getting a chance to play in Edmonton and that isn't likely...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Ridiculous Zach Hyman Tweet Lives On in Infamy Despite Removal
One Maple Leafs publication took down an outrageous tweet about Zach Hyman from 2022....
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets’ Logan Stanley Getting Considerable Interest in Trade Talks
According to The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, "Teams have been kicking the tires on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Extend Winning Streak with Dominant Win Over Hurricanes
The Edmonton Oilers picked up a commanding 6-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. It...
Pingback: Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey