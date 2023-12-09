Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is making waves in the NHL, particularly with his standout offensive contributions. In Friday night’s game, — an Oilers win over the Minnesota Wild — Bouchard’s two goals and an assist propelled him into a tie for 3rd place in NHL defense scoring. He looks to be finding his stride and he’s already amassed an impressive 27 points (7-20-27). This achievement also sees him join legendary defenseman Paul Coffey as one of the only defensemen in Oilers history to achieve a 10-game point streak.

During this 10-game point streak, he has accumulated 15 points. His 82-game pace projection is an astonishing 25 goals, 68 assists, and 93 points. Offensively, there’s no doubt he’s among the best in the NHL right now.

Bouchard Benefiting From Better Play from the Oilers Stars

Following his standout performance, Bouchard attributed his success to the team’s overall performance, stating, “When the team is doing well, individuals do well.” The Oilers are indeed thriving, having secured their sixth consecutive win. It helps that guys like Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl and setting him up to use his most effective weapon — his shot.

Nicknamed the “Bouch Bomb,” Bouchard’s powerful shot has garnered praise from teammates and opponents alike. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner commended Bouchard’s shooting ability, describing it as potentially the hardest shot in the NHL. Head coach of the Oilers also acknowledged Bouchard’s unique skill, noting that his ability to both place and hammer the shot sets him apart from many other players.

Bouchard’s role as the point man on Edmonton’s powerplay adds another layer to the team’s offensive arsenal, working alongside elite talents like Draisaitl and McDavid. The defenseman’s seamless integration into this powerhouse unit, coupled with his impressive shot, makes him a valuable asset on special teams.

Can Bouchard Become a Top NHL Defenseman?

Looking ahead, if Bouchard maintains his health and continues on this trajectory, there is the potential for him to make a significant mark in the Oilers’ record books. While a top-five finish for a single season may be challenging due to the high-scoring era, Bouchard’s young age suggests ample opportunity to climb the all-time list.

Evan Bouchard Oilers point streak

As Allan Mitchell of The Athletic points out, analyzing Bouchard’s performance since the coaching change in November, improvements in his five-on-five goal share are evident. Despite early-season challenges, Bouchard’s defensive capabilities have seen positive developments, contributing to the team’s improved defensive results over the past five games.

As the Oilers celebrate their recent success, Bouchard stands out as a key contributor, not only in offensive production but also in his evolving defensive capabilities. The future looks promising for the young defenseman, and fans have reason to be excited about his potential impact on the team’s success.

