Joseph Woll Out Week-to-Week With High Ankle Sprain

In a blow to the Toronto Maple Leafs, goaltender Joseph Woll is sidelined week-to-week due to a high ankle sprain. The team recently announced the news on Saturday morning, and while it’s good news that this isn’t more serious, the Leafs have large problem on their hands.

The injury occurred during the third period of the Maple Leafs’ recent victory against the Ottawa Senators. Woll, 25, experienced the setback when facing a routine shot from Senators forward Rourke Chartier, leading to a collapse in his crease.

Following the game, coach Keefe expressed concern, stating that Woll would “miss some time for sure.” However, the full extent of the injury remained uncertain until further evaluation upon the team’s return home. Woll’s immediate reaction and his inability to bear weight on his left leg raised alarms, suggested a potentially serious injury.

Joseph Woll injury is a week-to-week issue

Despite injuries being a historical concern for Woll, this incident marks a significant setback. In 15 starts this season, Woll has played a pivotal role, earning recognition as the team’s MVP. His standout performances have arguably secured four wins for the Leafs, crucial for their current playoff contention and shoring up their defense.

The Joseph Woll Injury Leaves Serious Question In Goal

As the 6-foot-3 netminder leaves a void in the team’s goaltending, questions loom over the Leafs’ ability to maintain their competitive edge. Woll’s impressive 8-5-1 record, coupled with a .916 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average, underscores his impact on the team’s success this season. Ilya Samsonov has been up and down when healthy and Martin Jones isn’t someone the team probably wants to heavily rely on. Denis Hildeby could get a call up but that’s a risky move too.

Although the Leafs haven’t provided a specific recovery timeline, indications suggest a standard high-ankle sprain recovery period of four to six weeks. The absence of Woll poses a challenge for the Leafs, who must now navigate a critical stretch of the season without their star goaltender.

