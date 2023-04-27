Sharks GM “Ready to Listen Again” on a Karlsson Deal

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the San Jose Sharks are prepared to seriously talk with other teams about trading Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman Erik Karlsson. Servalli noted in his recent Daily Faceoff trade-bait article that “Sharks GM Mike Grier acknowledged at locker cleanout day he’s ready to listen again on a Karlsson deal.” He adds, “He’ll have to adjust his asking price and be willing to retain salary.”
Karlsson was the subject of trade rumors at the most recent NHL Trade Deadline and the Edmonton Oilers were considered serious contenders for his services. Things have changed in that regard as the Oilers landed Mattias Ekholm and may no longer have a need or desire to go big with an elite defenseman like Karlsson, but the favorite to win the Norris Trophy this year may still be of interest to other teams. Seravalli also hinted that the likelihood of a trade deadline deal for Karlsson was low, but with money freeing up and GMs able to make moves at the draft or during the summer, there could be more options for the Sharks, who at the deadline weren’t interested in lowering their ask or retaining salary — two things that likely took the Oilers (and other teams) out of the running.
He explained, “If one is to materialize, this trade always felt like an offseason deal. It may also be now or never, because Karlsson’s value to the Sharks is never going to be higher than it is at this exact moment in time, as the first 100-point defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.”
Can the Sharks Get a Good Return for Karlsson?
The question will now be if the Sharks can get their ask for the defenseman, despite how productive a season he had. With the salary cap only expected to jump a million dollars over this year, there won’t be a lot of teams that show interest, or can afford to. All the while, with a full no-move clause worked into his contract, Karlsson has all sorts of say as to where he ends up. Teams that might be able to afford him may also be teams he’s not keen on joining because he’s been public about his priority being to win if moved.
The limitations facing the Sharks mean this could be a trade where everyone looks back and is stunned about how little it took to get one of the highest-scoring defensemen in the last decade.
