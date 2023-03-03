Vladislav Namestnikov Has Been Traded to the Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are acquiring Vladislav Namestnikov from the San Jose Sharks. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Sharks are receiving a 2025 fourth-round pick in return. San Jose flipped Vladislav Namestnikov to Winnipeg after acquiring him from Tampa Bay. A solid defensive forward for the team’s bottom six, the Jets wanted to make more moves ahead of Friday’s deadline.
Getting a solid draft pick in exchange for a player the team had no long-term plans for was a good move from a Sharks’ perspective.
The Sharks didn’t retain any additional salary in the trade. Darren Dreger reports that this deal likely takes the Jets out of the running for James van Riemsdyk. Namestnikov has 15 points in 57 games played this season. He is a pending UFA.
As Shayna Goldman of The Athletic writes:
Namestnikov is a utility forward; he can play center or wing, and isn’t very flashy. He can facilitate high-end teammates and do the little things to make plays click from an offensive perspective, even though he’s not a play-driver. Really, what he brings is some sound defense in his own end. That makes him a good fit in a playoff team’s bottom-six. A fourth-round pick for this type of player fits the pattern of the deadline this year.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade
NHL trade talk rumors continue to surround Joel Edmundson. Will health concerns be the...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
Pingback: Vladislav Namestnikov Has Actually Been Traded to the Winnipeg Jets | Gems Hockey