Vladislav Namestnikov Has Been Traded to the Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are acquiring Vladislav Namestnikov from the San Jose Sharks. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Sharks are receiving a 2025 fourth-round pick in return. San Jose flipped Vladislav Namestnikov to Winnipeg after acquiring him from Tampa Bay. A solid defensive forward for the team’s bottom six, the Jets wanted to make more moves ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Getting a solid draft pick in exchange for a player the team had no long-term plans for was a good move from a Sharks’ perspective.

🚨 WINNIPEG TRADE 🚨



The Jets have picked up Vladislav Namestnikov for a 2025 4th round pick



Do the Jets need to do more today? pic.twitter.com/DJdwnj9iHs — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 3, 2023

The Sharks didn’t retain any additional salary in the trade. Darren Dreger reports that this deal likely takes the Jets out of the running for James van Riemsdyk. Namestnikov has 15 points in 57 games played this season. He is a pending UFA.

As Shayna Goldman of The Athletic writes:

Namestnikov is a utility forward; he can play center or wing, and isn’t very flashy. He can facilitate high-end teammates and do the little things to make plays click from an offensive perspective, even though he’s not a play-driver. Really, what he brings is some sound defense in his own end. That makes him a good fit in a playoff team’s bottom-six. A fourth-round pick for this type of player fits the pattern of the deadline this year.