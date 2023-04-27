7 Reasons Maple Leafs Practice Patience by Sitting Bunting

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on a roll lately, winning their last five games and sitting comfortably in first place in the North Division. However, the big question of the week was whether to play or to sit Michael Bunting. He’s back from his suspension; however, Bunting will not dress for Thursday’s game.

That leads Maple Leafs’ fans to wonder why.

Kyper and Bourne Believe Sitting Bunting Is Best for the Team

Real Kyper and Bourne discussed the situation on their Wednesday show. They came to the conclusion that it’s best for both Bunting and the team to be patient about playing him. They believe that, as a team, it’s important to achieve a collective goal. That sometimes means accepting one’s role and waiting for one’s chance to shine again.

Bunting knows he has a contract coming up this summer. If he wants to stay with the team, it’s better for him to wait it out if that’s what the team asks him to do.

Looking at a Video of the Show

In the video below, Kyper and Bourne discuss why patience is key for both Bunting and Maple Leafs. Bunting will be a healthy scratch on Thursday, and that makes sense to the twosome. In this video, Kyper and Bourne discuss why Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe’s decided to scratch Bunting after his return from suspension. They also note why it’s best for both Bunting and the team to be patient about playing him again.

There Are Risks in Playing Bunting

The hosts discuss the risks involved in playing Bunting. While he’s a talented player, he might not fit well with the team’s current winning formula. He’s an offensive-minded player. But he doesn’t contribute much in the defensive zone. As a result, it’s hard to jump him into a fourth-line role when that fourth line is already performing well.

The team’s fourth line is playing a specific role and is playing it well in this series. It’s been a solid line for the last part of the season. The team is wise not to mess with that line’s success. It is crucial to keep the fourth line performing well.

Bunting is not a puzzle piece that fits into the fourth line. In the end, it might be a bigger risk to change a winning formula just to accommodate him.

Furthermore, Kyper and Bourne believe that, for any player to succeed, that player needs to be in a situation where he can thrive. Bunting might not fit in well with the current lineup, and it’s important to find a role that suits him best. It’s not as simple as just plugging him into the top six and hoping for the best.

Patience is a Virtue Because Having Bunting Back Is a Good Thing

In the end, having Bunting back is a positive for the team. Now the task is to be patient with how the series is unfolding. The key for both Bunting and the Maple Leafs is to allow the series to unfold as it has been unfolding.

Because the team is performing well, it’s silly to fix something that isn’t broken. Therefore, it’s not worth risking the role for the sake of playing a single player. Bunting will get his chance to shine again, but it’s important to find the right fit for him.

Michael Bunting – Sheldon Keefe – Matthew Knies and the Maple Leafs

It’s also important to ensure that the team’s winning formula isn’t compromised. The Maple Leafs have a good thing going. Right now, they need to be smart about how they integrate new/old players into the mix.

Michael Bunting's suspension has ended, but won't play in tomorrow's game. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/OvaVSM64ul — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 26, 2023

