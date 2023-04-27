Insider Suggests Connor McDavid Hiding Potential Leg Injury

Players in the NHL playoffs play through all sorts of issues. In fact, history has shown that it’s rare for any NHL’er to be completely healthy as their team makes a run through what is widely known as the most rigorous set of playoff games in any sport. And, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers might be the latest to be nursing an issue that few people, if any knew about until video of him at practice surfaced on Thursday.
TSN’s Ryan Rishaugh posted footage of McDavid shaking off what looks to be a leg injury. He tweeted, “Playoff time, everyone is nursing something. 97 shaking off what looks to be a sore leg at practice today.” In the video, you can see McDavid skating gingerly and seemingly grimacing as he takes part in normal drills.
As for when the injury happened, that’s not entirely clear. McDavid has been targeted by the Los Angeles Kings all series, specifically Drew Doughty who claimed ahead of the playoffs that if the Kings had an opportunity to smack McDavid and get retribution for what they thought was a boarding offense in the regular season on Mikey Anderson, they would do so. Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal tweeted, “The Doughty hit in Game 3 is the prime suspect.”
Rishaug is taking a bit of criticism on social media for posting the video. Some are suggesting that releasing this publicly only tells the Kings that McDavid might have an issue they could target. To say McDavid is hiding with an injury might be unfair. But, it would be logical to assume he doesn’t want anyone to know the severity of the issue.
Frank Seravalli noted that when he checked in to ask about an injury, the Oilers told him there wasn’t one. During a video posted on Twitter, Servalli said, “He’s not hurt, at least when I last checked in a couple days ago to ask the exact same question.” He added that McDavid is still flying. McDavid noted during an interview with the media on Thursday that it’s nice to have time for rest.
Next: Story of Cancer Patient Oilers’ Kane Defends From LA Fan Takes Great Twist
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Cooper Slams Former Coach For Discussing Vasilevskiy Weakness
Jon Cooper not happy that former Tampa coach Derek Lalonde was talking about his...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Game-Time Decision: Joe Pavelski Close to Return for Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski is continually improving in regards to his health. He plans to travel...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
2023 NHL Deadline Trades That Haven’t Panned Out As Expected
Some teams make out really well with smart trade deadline deals. Other teams find...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Makar Suspension Likely As NHL Tries to Avoid Avs/Kraken Bloodbath
Cale Makar has a hearing with the NHL DoPS and it's likely he's looking...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Look to Jack Campbell in Game 4… What About Game 5?
Jack Campbell may have saved the season for the Edmonton Oilers. Should they call...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
McDavid On Lack of Playoff Scoring: “I Couldn’t Care Less About Points”
Connor McDavid was asked about a lack of scoring so far in the series...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 week ago
Hurricanes’ Teräväinen Injury Will Test Team’s Postseason Resolve
The Carolina Hurricanes will miss forward Teuvo Teräväinen for the remainder of Round 1...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Alex DeBrincat Future With Senators Remains in Limbo
With conflicting reports about Alex DeBrincat's plans of signing a contract extension with the...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Canucks No Longer Considering Thatcher Demko Trade
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly not looking to trade Thatcher Demko, despite rumors earlier...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 weeks ago
Key Flames Players Non-Committal to Staying As Contracts Close
Neither Elias Lindholm or Mikael Backlund would offer much in the way of reassurance...
Chris D
April 27, 2023 at 3:55 pm
Jerk move to expose it if McDavid really is nursing an injury.
Pingback: Sharks GM "Ready to Listen Again" on a Karlsson Deal