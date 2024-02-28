Marc-Andre Fleury Officially Off Trade Deadline Market

Fans can scratch goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury off of any trade watch list. The netminder will not be moved ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline, according to the team. As per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Fluery is not going to be available in this season’s market sweepstakes. The Minnesota Wild are “happy to keep him.”

One important development as we head towards the trade deadline: Minnesota has indicated it will not move Marc-Andre Fleury. They are happy to keep him. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 28, 2024

There was a lot of talk when it came to Fleury, but all of the speculation came with the caveat, ‘If Fleury wanted to move.’ His public comments suggested he didn’t, but there was often a though that if the Wild weren’t playoff contenders, he would change his mind. That’s irrelevant, based on this new information.

It isn’t clear if Fleury has put a stop to any possible trade talks or if the Wild and the goaltender have come to a mutual understanding, but Friedman notes, “One important development as we head towards the trade deadline: Minnesota has indicated it will not move Marc-Andre Fleury. They are happy to keep him.”

Marc-Andre Fleury trade rumors

With Fleury Gone, One of the Biggest Goalie Names No Longer In Play

Among the top names potentially available this season, Fleury was among the most coveted. He is a former Vezina Trophy winner with Stanley Cup playoff experience. His cost wouldn’t have been too great for a contender and that made him an attractive option.

Now, teams that are looking to make a big splash will have to focus on Jacob Markstrom or Juuse Saros, both of whom will cost a fortune to acquire ahead of the March 8 deadline.

