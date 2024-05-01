Rod Brind’Amour Future Status as Hurricanes Coach Up in the Air

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, Rod Brind’Amour staying on as the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes is not a given. The uber-popular and extremely effective coach just took his team past the first round of the 2023-24 post-season against the New York Islanders, but a lot of talk as they get ready for a series against the New York Rangers is his status as coach.

Dreger noted, “Rod Brind’Amour’s future as Carolina’s coach is up in the air.” He adds, “Recently, a deal seemed close, but It’s believed the offer to extend the highly respected coach has been pulled. Sources say Brind’Amour wants to stay, but may have to test the market if an agreement can’t be reached.”

There’s talk that the Seattle Kraken might be hot after Brind’Amour with a past connection between the Hurricanes’ coach and Kraken GM Ron Francis. If it’s about money — which in the past, has not been a driving force for Brind’Amour — the Kraken would likely be happy to make him among the highest-paid coaches in the NHL. They’d also probably be happy to bring over his assistants, which has always been a sticking point in negotiations for Brind’Amour in the past. His preference was to ensure his staff was looked after before he signed.

Hurricanes Don’t Need This Distraction

The timing of this news isn’t ideal. The NHL’s head coaching carousel spins with remarkable unpredictability, and the Brind’Amour uncertainty looms as potentially the most shocking. It was previously that Brind’Amour was optimistic an extension with the Canes would get done. Now, it doesn’t sound like a slam dunk. This isn’t the kind of chatter the Canes’ want in their locker room as they get set to face the Presidents Trophy winners.

There is hopefully good news, despite Dreger’s report. On Wednesday, GM Don Waddell told reporters, “Rod wants to be a Hurricane for life. … There’s going to be a solution here very quickly,” indicating an extension might be in the works.

