Bobby McMann‘s journey to the NHL has been long and complex. However, he’s earned a second-line position in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ starting lineup. In this post, I’ll highlight his steps to get McMann to the Maple Leafs top-six unit.

Step 1: McMann Developed a Two-Way Game in Junior Hockey, the NCAA, Then the Marlies

Bobby McMann’s path to the NHL wasn’t the traditional first-round draft route. He started his journey in junior hockey before moving to the NCAA, where he played for Colgate University. As an undrafted player, McMann focused on building his skills. He knew he’d need to stand out to reach the NHL. At Colgate, he developed his two-way game, showing his strength on both ends of the ice, and became known for his work ethic and leadership on and off the ice.

After college, McMann went undrafted but signed an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies. This crucial step placed him in the Maple Leafs’ developmental system and gave him a chance to prove himself. With the Marlies, McMann established himself as a hardworking, versatile forward who could play different roles. He improved his skating, adapted to the AHL’s pace, and learned to handle stricter competition.

Step 2: Standing Out with Strong Performances

Once with the Marlies, McMann was pressured to prove himself against more experienced players. He responded with consistent play, especially in critical situations, and demonstrated his reliability. His willingness to battle in the corners, play physically, and contribute defensively stood out to Leafs scouts and coaches. Over time, he became one of the Marlies’ more consistent forwards.

He often took on challenging assignments and demonstrated his readiness for more responsibility. Over the course of 118 games, McMann notched 49 goals and 71 points. There weren’t really signs he would jump into the NHL and produce as he did, but he was deemed a hard worker and heavy player for someone with skill.

Bobby McMann Maple Leafs second line

McMann’s approach to the game and his personality off the ice caught the Leafs’ attention. Known as a high-character player, McMann gained the respect of teammates and coaches with his professionalism and willingness to work hard every day. This reputation built trust within the organization. They saw him as the type of player who could handle the demands of the NHL.

Step 4: McMann Signed a Two-Way Contract with the Maple Leafs

McMann’s consistent performance earned him a two-way contract with the Maple Leafs. This contract showed Toronto’s belief in his potential to become an NHL contributor. This contract was a crucial vote of confidence and opened the door for McMann to earn a place in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. It also signaled that the team valued his skill set enough to invest in further development, setting him up as a potential depth option.

McMann came into Maple Leafs training camp on a two-way contract. He knew he had a real chance to make the Maple Leafs. He approached the camp ready to show adaptability, energy, and physicality. McMann’s performance in camp impressed the coaching staff, demonstrating his readiness to move from the AHL to the NHL. He competed hard for every drill, scrimmage, and game. By doing so, he proved he had the skill, work ethic, and determination to earn a spot.

Step 5. McMann Made the Maple Leafs’ Starting Lineup

After a strong training camp, McMann was rewarded with a place on the Maple Leafs’ opening-night roster. The move marked the culmination of his journey from undrafted free agent to NHL player. His resilience and hard work earned him a spot in the competitive Toronto lineup. For McMann, the opportunity represented the realization of years of hard work. Will it be the first step in a long NHL career?

Bobby McMann’s Journey Has Been Steady But Surprising

This narrative of McMann’s journey highlights his steady progress through each level. It also emphasizes his determination to reach the NHL through skill development, hard work, and resilience. It captures his unique path, building anticipation for his contributions to the Maple Leafs.

