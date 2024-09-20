Rangers’ Shesterkin Raises Eyebrows with Contract Talk Comment

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin has raised a few eyebrows about his future in New York with recent comments on his contract talks. While saying he loves everything about being a Ranger, Shesterkin left the door open to doubt that an extension is a given. “I love the organization, I love the team, I love the fans. So, of course, it would be great to stay here, but you never know what can happen,” he said.

Entering the final year of his four-year, $22.67 million deal, Shesterkin was eligible to sign an extension on July 1. The two sides haven’t hammered out a deal and no agreement has been reached. It’s widely speculated that he’s looking to become the highest-paid goalie in the NHL and the Rangers aren’t necessarily opposed to paying him what he’s worth, but there’s only so much cap space to go around and the Rangers have other business they can’t ignore.

The fact that Shesterkin said, “…you never know what can happen” is the part that likely has Rangers fans a bit concerned. The netminder isn’t wrong; the NHL and contract negotiations are big business and this summer alone (see Steven Stamkos leaving Tampa) has proven even the most unexpected storylines can become reality. But, should his comments raise concerns for Rangers general manager Chris Drury?

Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers might have contract concerns

If Shesterkin is open to the idea of creating a bidding war or waiting until the Rangers meet his ask without consideration of a team-friendly deal, the possibility of the star goalie leaving the team does exist. This isn’t to suggest the possibility is on his mind, but he didn’t give the typical response that many players give, saying instead, “I have one more year, so I don’t care about it. It’s work for my agent. I just want to be focused on my game.”

Does Shesterkin Want Too Much Money from the Rangers?

There is speculation that his camp may be pushing for a deal worth over $12 million per season, potentially consuming up to 14 percent of the Rangers’ salary cap. It’s a lot, especially considering the Rangers have stars like Alexis Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller coming due for significant raises next offseason.

This creates a difficult situation for the Rangers, who are already up against the cap ceiling. And, just today, Jacob Trouba suggested that this might be the last season this core has a crack at winning it all. It’s not clear if he was speaking just about himself or a number of players on the roster, but Shesterkin’s contract might be one of the reasons this version of the team is the last time we see it.

