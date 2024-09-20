Trouba Hints at Imminent Trades and Roster Shakeup for Rangers

On the first day of training camp, New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba addressed the trade rumors that surrounded him during the offseason, stating he wasn’t bothered by them and is fully committed to staying in New York. At the same time, he hinted that this could be the final season for himself and a few others on the team.

“I want to be here. I love living here, I love New York. It’s where I want to be,” said Trouba, who stressed his excitement for the upcoming season and dismissal of animosity between himself and the organization after reportedly squashing a trade in the offseason. But, he knows there’s pressure now. Not just on him to perform, but on the rest of the roster as they’ve come up short in successive years, especially last season after winning the Presidents Trophy.

Trouba noted, “In all likelihood, this will probably be the last crack for this core. I don’t think it’s a secret by any means.”

Trouba gets this is a business. With a pricy contract, a 15-team no-trade clause, and some struggles last season, he knew his contract could make him tradeable at this stage of his career. “That’s life, contracts, hockey, business, whatever you want to call it,” Trouba said. “I knew that when I signed the contract…I can get traded now.” It almost sounds like he expects that will happen, at some point.

That could be why he said what he said on Thursday. With the Rangers facing salary-cap constraints next offseason, they’ll need to make several major decisions. Trouba’s $8 million annual cap hit through the next two seasons makes him a potential trade candidate, especially as the team prepares to re-sign key players. And, with buzz he was on the move this year, but used the clause in his contract to nix a trade to Detroit, the writing might be on the wall.

But, will more than just Trouba be moved? His comments may have included himself, but he seems to think others could be in jeopardy as well.

Rangers Have Big Work To Do and Money Tied Up

Star goalie Igor Shesterkin is due for a massive contract extension before he hits unrestricted free agency in July. Shesterkin is reportedly looking to top Carey Price’s $10.5 million AAV, potentially making him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history. The Rangers also face significant cap hits with pending RFAs Alexis Lafreniere, K’Andre Miller, and possibly Kaapo Kakko, all of whom could be in line for substantial raises.

For Trouba, this season could represent one final run with the Rangers’ current core, as significant changes may be on the horizon next summer. He might not be the only one.

