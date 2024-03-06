Rangers Add Alex Wennberg from Kraken, With Odd Trade Condition

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan was the first to break the news, but multiple sources have now confirmed that Alexander Wennberg is being traded to the New York Rangers. The Rangers are sending a 2024 2nd-round pick and a 2025 4th-round pick to the Kraken. There have been some interesting trades on Wednesday, but the condition of this deal might be the strangest.

Hearing the New York Rangers are closing in on a trade for Kraken center Alex Wennberg. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 6, 2024

Darren Dreger of TSN adds there are interesting details in trade. First, 50 percent salary is retained. Second, a fourth-round pick in 2025 becomes a third-round pick if “Nils Lundkvist gets to 55 points this season.” Considering Lundkvist only has 15 points, it seems like a reach to imagine he can pot 40 points in a single month. Elliotte Friedman does clarify that this includes last year’s total for Lundqvist. So essentially, he’s at 31 points.

Regardless, it’s a move that eases the financial burden of the deal for New York. Seattle will retain 50% of Wennberg’s contract and this trade bolsters the Rangers’ lineup. Wennberg is a legitimate center threat to deepen their forward corps. Mike Kelly of NHL Network writes, “Good playmaker, manages the puck well and able to beat guys one-on-one. High defensive impact in terms of disrupting opponents / getting the puck back. Should fit well as 3C / PK. Always been a fan of him and his game.”

Wennberg was noticeably absent from Kraken practice this week as it was expected a deal was imminent. With him out due to “trade-related issues,”, that he was moved to the Rangers one day later makes sense. And, with Adam Henrique going to the Edmonton Oilers — the Rangers’ other main deadline target — Wennberg might have become Plan B.

Wennberg Makes For a Solid Rental Trade Option at a Fair Price

Currently in the final year of his three-year contract, valued at $4.5 million annually, Wennberg has consistently contributed to the Kraken’s performance. With 25 points in 60 games this season, he should be a reliable option for New York.

A 27-year-old center with a 10-team no-trade clause, he held a degree of control over potential moves. It’s logical to assume he saw the Rangers as a contender. Talk before the deal was that Seattle was open to re-signing him. However, the decision to explore trade seemed like the most logical choice given his status as a pending UFA.

