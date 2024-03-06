Flyers Eyeing Big Trade After Moving Sean Walker to Avalanche

The Philadelphia Flyers have sent defenseman Sean Walker and a 2026 5th-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ryan Johansen and a 2025 1st-round pick. The Avalanche confirmed the transaction on their official X.com account. The Flyers also confirmed the trade.
Not long after, with Walker in the fold, the Avalanche traded defenseman Bowen Byram to the Buffalo Sabres for Casey Mittelstadt.
The full details of the trade include the Flyers acquiring Johansen, who will be placed on waivers, and the 2025 1st-round pick, which comes with a top-10 protection. In return, the Avalanche receive the mobile second-pair defenseman Walker and a 2026 5th-round pick.
Walker, known for his ability to carry the puck into the offensive zone was among the more popular names available ahead of the deadline. Adding to his penalty-killing abilities, he has demonstrated his versatility in top-four minutes this season. The Flyers were holding out for a first-round pick and got it from the Avs. The question arises whether he can maintain his impressive form in a new team.
With Walker Trade, Are Flyers Working on Another Deal?
With Walker, Chris Tanev, and Nick Seeler (he re-signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million per season) off the market, defensive options leading up to the trade deadline are becoming limited. Intriguing rumors are suggesting the Flyers might be involved in further trade discussions, possibly with the Ottawa Senators for Jakob Chychrun. The Flyers, who are hesitant sellers because of their position in the standings could actually upgrade their roster by the deadline should they pull off this move.
According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, action around Chychrun has picked up. Some teams who still find themselves with a need for defense may be pushing hard for Chychrun. But, the Flyers now have a first-rounder to send back to Ottawa. It will be fascinating to see what happens.
On the other side, the Colorado Avalanche are solidifying their roster for a deep playoff run. The addition of forward Casey Mittelstadt has bolstered their forward group, while acquiring Sean Walker enhances their blue line, aligning well with the Avalanche’s style of play. With Nichushkin’s return and impressive point-per-game performance, the Avs are emerging as a formidable force as they gear up for the postseason.
