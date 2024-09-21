Predicting Nick Robertson’s Season: Best & Worst Scenarios

The story surrounding Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs took a significant turn last week when the 23-year-old signed a one-year, $895,000 deal. After a summer of speculation and a reported meeting with new head coach Craig Berube, it’s clear that Robertson’s future remains one of the most fascinating storylines as the 2024-25 season approaches.

Despite his frustration with limited opportunities and injuries that have hindered his progress, Robertson now faces a pivotal season that could go in various directions. Here’s a look at the best and worst outcomes for Robertson and the Maple Leafs this year.

Best Case Scenario: Robertson Breaks Out

The perfect outcome for both Robertson and the Maple Leafs would be a breakout season. The Maple Leafs have invested significant time and patience in his development, and this season may present his best opportunity to prove he belongs.

In this scenario, Robertson stays healthy and takes advantage of his chance to solidify a role in the team’s middle six. Last season, he flashed his offensive potential, posting 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games. If he can remain injury-free and find a consistent spot in the lineup, Robertson could emerge as the depth scorer the Maple Leafs have been searching for.

With his quick release and knack for finding the net, Robertson would also add value to the power play. His low-risk, high-reward deal is a “prove-it” contract, and a successful season could see him earning a long-term extension, cementing his place in Toronto’s future.

Trade Scenario: Robertson Gets Traded

On the other hand, Robertson could still be traded before the season’s end. His trade request earlier this offseason made waves, and while the two sides reached a temporary agreement with this one-year deal, it might simply be a stepping stone toward an eventual trade.

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs trade talk

The one-year contract makes Robertson a movable asset, mainly if he performs well early in the season. Teams needing scoring depth might find him an attractive option at the trade deadline, especially if the Maple Leafs are looking to strengthen their roster for a playoff push. A trade would give Robertson a fresh start elsewhere, fulfilling his earlier request for a change of scenery.

Worst Case Scenario: Injury Strikes Robertson Again

The worst-case scenario for both Robertson and the Maple Leafs would involve another season marred by injuries. Unfortunately, given his history, this is not out of the question. Another injury-plagued season could force Toronto to reconsider its long-term investment in the young forward.

In this outcome, Robertson’s potential remains unrealized, and he finishes the season on the outside looking in. The Maple Leafs may decide to cut ties after 2024-25, opting not to offer a qualifying offer, making Robertson an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with any team.

Robertson’s Season Prediction?

The most likely outcome is that Robertson finds his groove but in a limited role. He stays healthy enough to have an impactful season but insufficient to avoid trade speculation. His time in Toronto might depend on how well the Maple Leafs perform on trade deadline day.

Regardless, this season will be critical in determining whether Robertson’s future lies in Toronto or elsewhere.

