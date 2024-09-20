This morning, I came across a piece criticizing Maple Leafs forward William Nylander for seemingly taking a jab at his former coach, Sheldon Keefe, regarding his brief stint at center last season. Nylander only got a couple of games to prove himself in the middle, and the author made out that he’s miffed at Keefe for not giving him a fair shot. That could be true, but for those who’ve watched the Swedish star closely over the years, it’s clear that Nylander’s game remains unaffected by where he plays—whether it’s wing or center. He brings the same speed, tenacity, and skill to the ice.

Given Nylander’s laid-back demeanor, it’s hard to imagine he harbors bitterness. Yes, he winked and acknowledged that Keefe didn’t give him much chance at center, but he followed that up with a pragmatic statement. If he’s going to play center, he needs more than just a couple of games to prove himself. That sounds like a measured response from a player confident in his abilities, not someone playing the blame game.

Nylander Isn’t Angst-Ridden About Where He Plays

The idea that Nylander is pointing fingers at Keefe feels more like clickbait than an accurate reflection of his identity. As training camp kicked off for the Maple Leafs, new coach Craig Berube will give Nylander another shot at center—a position he barely got to explore under Keefe. The real story here isn’t about lingering resentment. Instead, it’s about the chance Nylander now has to show what he can do in the middle of the ice.

At last year’s training camp, Nylander briefly played as a center but was moved back to the wing after just two games. This season, however, new head coach Berube seems determined to give Nylander a real opportunity to grab the center role. This shift could have significant implications for the team’s lineup.

It Seems Nylander Is Good to Go at the Center Spot

When asked why he didn’t get more time at center last year, Nylander grinned and made a subtle jab: “I don’t know. You might have to ask my old coach about that.”

Yes, that comment was directed at Keefe. For whatever reasons, he didn’t give Nylander much chance to prove himself in the middle. Nylander’s comment could be twisted to support his frustration with how last season’s experiment was handled. However, those who have watched Nylander “live his life” as a Maple Leafs must know better. It’s more likely to be water off a duck’s back than pent-up anger.

Brad Treliving confirmed the Maple Leafs will look at trades to bolster their defense and he talked about Nylander’s negotiations.

That said, Nylander shared his excitement about this new opportunity with Berube, highlighting their understanding that the move needs more than a quick trial. “I’m excited. I think I told Chief [Berube] that the most important thing is that you can’t play just one game if you want to try center. So, we agree on that. Give it a go, and hopefully, it goes well.”

Expect Nylander’s Role at Center to Be More than One-and-Done

For Berube, Nylander’s skill set perfectly suits the center position. He spoke about Nylander’s strengths and what he believes makes him an ideal fit: “With Nylander’s skill set, he can be a great puck transporter from our zone to the offensive zone. He’s strong, he’s big, he’s skilled. Anytime you can get somebody like that in the middle of the ice, I believe, an important piece.”

Berube’s confidence in Nylander’s potential as a center could be a game-changer for the Maple Leafs, especially if Nylander thrives. Last season, Nylander recorded 40 goals and 58 assists for 98 points in 82 games. Undoubtedly, he has the offensive firepower to excel no matter where he plays.

Nylander’s Not the Kind of Guy to Worry About Where He Plays

Perhaps the writer has tapped some unknown resentment in Nylander’s subtle jab at Keefe. Maybe he does feel slighted that he was held back from exploring his full potential at the center. If so, under Berube’s guidance, Nylander is set to show the Maple Leafs what he can do when given a proper shot.

The evidence is more likely to suggest that Nylander wants to play and help his team win. We’ve seen this since he joined the team, and I’m betting it’s his way about this choice.

