Philip Broberg Doesn’t Hold Back on Exit from Oilers, Joining Blues

St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg is thriving after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers via an offer sheet this past summer. Speculation, before he switched teams, was that he wasn’t entirely happy with the way the Oilers brought him along during his development. It’s something the blueliner confirmed on a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Going to the Blues is an opportunity Broberg is embracing. In just eight games, he has racked up seven points, placing him second in scoring on the team. Averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time per game, the Blues are using him more than the Oilers ever did (sans a few playoff games to end last season). Broberg averaged 12:24 over three seasons with the Oilers, and he noted in his recent interview it was time to try something new.

Broberg Confirms He Wanted to Leave the Oilers

Reflecting on the offer sheet and his departure from the Oilers, Broberg says he’s happy to be getting a fresh start: “I’m glad it happened. I had a good time in Edmonton…but I think I was ready for a new chapter.”

With the Oilers, he faced a crowded blueline, particularly on the left side, where he was competing with Mattias Ekholm, Darnell Nurse, and Brett Kulak. To see more ice time, he had to switch to the right side, something he did, and quite run during the Oilers’ postseason run.

Philip Broberg of the Blues talks his Oilers exit

This summer, the Oilers made changes to their blue line and the thought was that Broberg would play a more prominent role. But, as his comments seem to hint, by then, he was already dissatisfied with the way things had gone and he was ready to move on. When the Blues offered him a huge hike in his salary, it was a no-brainer to jump at it.

The Blues Appear to Have Made the Right Call on Broberg

In St. Louis, Broberg has been able to play in his natural left-side position, and the Blues have reaped the benefits. Their 5-3-0 start has been a bit of a surprise, but not as much as how big a role Broberg has played in that record. He’s producing on a regular basis and playing a ton.

What was thought to be a huge overpay could wind up being a steal if Broberg can continue producing at anywhere near the level he is right now.

The Oilers will face Broberg as a Blues player for the first time on December 7. It’s not clear how many points he’ll have by then and if he’ll continue to be as effective, but his return will be a reminder for Edmonton as to just how badly they mishandled his contract situation.

