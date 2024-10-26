After the Edmonton Oilers took home a 4-0 shutout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, forward Viktor Arvidsson shared his thoughts with Sportsnet’s Gene Principe. Arvidsson praised his new team’s determination throughout the game. He was thrilled to contribute to the win with three assists. Now finding his place on a new team, Arvidsson talked about making adjustments in an attempt to mesh his play style with his new team.

Arvidsson Helped the Oilers’ Strong Start

Arvidsson noted the team’s hot start in the game and was proud of the Oilers’ consistent push over 60 minutes. Although there was a brief lapse early in the second period, he felt the team maintained its focus and didn’t get down when it looked like they might be “goalied” by Joel Blomqvist. Edmonton showed stick-to-itiveness. Their determination led to the impressive shutout win.

Arvidsson has yet to score a goal, but he did admit to being satisfied with getting three assists. Making plays that support his team’s offense is key, even if the goals aren’t coming, which they eventually will. He is still getting used to the Oilers’ style of play, but it’s good to find success within their system.

Adapting to the Oilers’ Styel Has Taken Some Time

Having spent years in a different, more structured system, Arvidsson discussed the challenge of adjusting to his new team. Every player takes a different amount of time to fit in but he feels he’s finding his groove. His chemistry with his new teammates is improving each game, specifically with Leon Draisaitl. On Friday, the second line of Arvidsson, Draisaitl, and Vasily Podkolzin was quite effective.

That growth is beginning to show on the ice, and the Oilers are working together and putting some points on the board.

Viktor Arvidsson of the Edmonton Oilers is starting to break out and produce points

Arvidsson appears ready to take another step in terms of the team’s offensive depth. As he becomes more comfortable, his playmaking abilities are helping him increase his comfort in the Oilers’ lineup. Oilers’ defenseman Mattias Ekholm said of his friend:

“He’s getting more and more comfortable every night where he gets to play here and get chemistry with his linemates, and tonight, I think he showed what he can really do. He really played a solid night.”

If Arvidsson continues to build on his chemistry with his teammates, his impact could further bolster the Oilers’ offensive edge. His ability to add secondary scoring to Edmonton’s arsenal will help the team as the season advances.

