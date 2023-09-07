Philadelphia Flyers Sign Morgan Frost to Promising 2-Yr Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers have secured the services of forward Morgan Frost with a substantial two-year contract worth $4.2 million, translating to an average annual value (AAV) of $2.1 million. The deal, a noteworthy move for the team, solidifies Frost’s place in the Flyers’ roster for the upcoming seasons.

Breaking down the contract terms, Frost will earn $1.45 million in the 2023-24 season, augmented by an additional $350,000 as a signing bonus. In the following season, 2024-25, he is set to receive a base salary of $2.4 million. This agreement guarantees Frost a qualifying offer (QO) of $2.4 million when the contract expires.

Recognized as a bottom-six two-way center, Frost is known for his active involvement in front of the opponent’s net. However, despite his potential, he has yet to make a significant impact on the ice. The two-year contract at the current terms represents a favorable deal for the Flyers, while also leaving room for Frost to earn a substantial raise in two years should he demonstrate continued improvement in his performance. He is favorably positioned to capitalize on his next contract, especially if he can deliver a pair of standout seasons, coinciding with the expected rise in the salary cap.

Morgan Frost Flyers extension

During the 2022-23 season, he tallied an impressive 46 points, comprising 19 goals and 27 assists, in 81 games played for the Flyers. He led the Flyers in even-strength points with 41, ranking third in goals, fourth in assists, points, and tied for fourth in game-winning goals with three.

Does Frost Have What It Takes To Become a Top-Six Player?

Frost showcased his offensive prowess with a career-high five-game point streak from March 28 to April 4, amassing seven points during that stretch. Additionally, he achieved a career-high in points on two occasions last season, registering four points in games against Arizona on December 11 (1 goal, 3 assists) and January 5 (4 assists). All of this suggests there is the potential to do a lot more.

With 69 points, including 26 goals and 43 assists, in 158 career NHL games spread across four seasons with the Flyers from 2019 to 2023, Frost has become an integral part of the team’s future plans. This new contract signifies the organization’s commitment to his continued development and contribution to the Flyers’ success on the ice.

Next: Phil Kessel Return to Penguins Unlikely Amid Team’s New Strategy