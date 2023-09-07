Shanahan’s Run as Maple Leafs President Under the Microscope

As the NHL season ramps up, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves at a pivotal juncture with several intriguing storylines to follow. One narrative, in particular, stands out— the future of team President Brendan Shanahan. Jonas Siegel of The Athletic has brought attention to this captivating subplot, suggesting that Shanahan’s role is firmly in the spotlight this season.

Shanahan, a hockey legend in his own right, is entering his tenth season as the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, the previous nine years have been marked by a single playoff-round victory, a statistic that leaves fans and management alike yearning for more success. In the offseason, Shanahan made a bold move by parting ways with former General Manager Kyle Dubas, a decision that has sparked debate within the hockey world.

Siegel’s assessment is clear: Brendan Shanahan’s performance this season could have significant repercussions. If the Maple Leafs achieve success, Shanahan will undoubtedly receive accolades, particularly if the team secures a spot in the Eastern Conference final. However, should the postseason once again prove to be a stumbling block for the franchise, the blame may fall squarely on his shoulders. Siegel writes, “No one will get more credit if this team delivers (and at the very least, earns a spot in the Eastern Conference final) or more blame if things fall apart (again) in the postseason.”

The decision to fire Dubas has been met with criticism from some quarters, with accusations of pettiness and immaturity. Such perceptions can have a lasting impact on Shanahan’s reputation, potentially influencing his prospects for future roles within the NHL. The hockey world is known for its long memory, and these decisions may resonate well beyond the confines of the Toronto Maple Leafs. if the Leafs lose this season, fans and media types will likely reference how it all fell apart between those two when analyzing the 2023-24 season.

What Is Shanahan’s Legacy In Toronto Going to Be?

Shanahan’s legacy, both as a player and an executive, potentially hangs in the balance this season. The weight of expectations from a passionate fan base and the pressure of past disappointments could converge, making this season a critical one for Shanahan and the Maple Leafs organization as a whole.

As the puck drops on another NHL campaign, the eyes of the hockey world will be firmly fixed on Toronto, waiting to see how this latest chapter in Shanahan’s tenure unfolds. There are countless storylines to watch with this team. Shanahan’s may be the biggest depending on how the team fares in the standings throughout the campaign.

