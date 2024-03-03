The Pittsburgh Penguins are preparing to move forward Jake Guentzel at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. Perhaps the most coveted forward available, the return for Penguins’ GM Kyle Dubas will be significant. However, Dubas is telling teams he’s got a particular return in mind. Instead of draft picks, the Penguins would prefer prospects if Guentzel is part of the trade.
The Penguins aren’t exactly rebuilding, but they’re not necessarily a Stanley Cup contender either. As such, the quicker the transition the team can make between moving out key assets and picking up ones that can contribute in short order, the better. What that means for teams that are interested in Guentzel is twofold. First, they don’t have to have a first-round pick in this year’s draft to be part of the race to acquire Guentzel. Second, they need a couple of prospects to wet the beak of the Penguins’ general manager.
In the article, “Dubas Talks Guentzel, the Trade Deadline and the Future of the Penguins,” written by PensBurgh.com, Dubas noted:
Interesting thought on Jake Guentzel’s situation, noting that time is running out before the deadline and the immediate future will be telling for how it plays out. Talked about how Guentzel has been great for the team but followed up by saying that they “have to find a way to get younger”, in a curious way to pair thoughts together.
As for what teams are targeting Guentzel and what prospects may have been discussed, that much isn’t clear. The Carolina Hurricanes were said to have put a big package of youngster together for Elias Pettersson before he signed his extension with the Canucks. While the price wouldn’t be as high — Pettersson was an RFA and Guentzel a UFA — it’s clear the Hurricanes have some prospects they are willing to move in the right deal.
Bryan Rust Is Not Being Traded
During the intermission, Friedman also reported that the Penguins assured Bryan Rust that they wouldn’t request him to waive his No-Trade Clause (NTC), confirming he will stay with the team. Rust, held in high regard, has garnered interest from other teams.
