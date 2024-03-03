Flames Of Glory: Miikka Kiprusoff’s Legacy on the Calgary Flames

Saturday, March 2nd marked an exciting day for Calgary Flames fans. The legendary franchise goalie Miikka Kiprusoff’s jersey was retired during Hockey Night In Canada. He spent the majority of his career playing in front of the C of Red, playing nine seasons with the franchise before retiring in 2013. Plenty of Calgary Flames fans were waiting for this game all season long.
This game marked not only a moment in franchise history but a crucial game for the team itself. The Flames were playing well, having beaten four good teams including the Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, and the Los Angeles Kings. Next up was Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Kickstart From Kiprusoff
Miikka Kiprusoff is arguably the best goalie in the history of the Calgary Flames. He was traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Calgary Flames on November 16th, 2003. The return for him was just a conditional pick in the 2005 draft. An amazing deal that would go down as one of the greatest in Calgary Flames history.
He was the kickstart that the franchise needed, as he led them to the Stanley Cup Finals in his first season. Down the stretch of that season, Kiprusoff posted an outstanding 1.70 goals against average along with a 0.933 save percentage! He would continue his amazing play in the playoffs posting a 1.85 goals-against average and a 0.928 save percentage. These are incredible numbers even in today’s NHL.
Some people outside of Calgary may not realize how great of a goalie he was. He was a netminder who would lock it down for the Calgary Flames’ next eight seasons. Miikka Kiprusoff’s legacy will live on forever.
Kiprusoff’s Fuel For The Flames
What a night it was for the city of Calgary. The chants of “Kipper Kipper” returned one last time for all. After a beautiful ceremony, the Calgary Flames made an amazing comeback to end the night. It did not start well as the Flames only had a whopping ten shots through the first two periods. The play was in favour of the Pittsburgh Penguins until the third period.
A highlight reel goal from Nazem Kadri gave the Calgary Flames a massive energy boost that would provoke the eventual comeback win. Just thirty-two seconds later Blake Coleman tied the game while Yegor Sharangovich scored the winner with fifty seconds remaining. This marks a significant win for the Calgary Flames as they are now on a five-game winning streak.
A Night For #34
There is no doubt March 2nd, 2024 will be a night that Miikka Kiprusoff will never forget. He affected this game in a way some people may not have noticed.
Next up: Penguins Prefer Prospects to Draft Picks in Jake Guentzel Trade
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers to Consider Moving Down Top Prospect For Cap Space
The Edmonton Oilers need to clear money to make a big trade deadline move....
-
New York Rangers/ 9 hours ago
Rangers Sign Jonathan Quick to One-Year Extension
The New York Rangers have officially signed an extension with veteran netminder Jonathan Quick...
-
Calgary Flames/ 24 hours ago
Lightning Hanifin’s No. 1 Choice Heading Into the Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin are trying to facilitate a trade, moving him...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Reilly Smith or Jake Guentzel?: The Priority in Trade Deadline Talks
The Pittsburgh Penguins' trade situation is interesting. Is Reilly Smith getting more interest versus...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Coyotes Avoid Historic Losing Streak with Victory Over Senators
The Arizona Coyotes had lost their previous 14 straight games. They beat the Senators...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Still Like Another Defenseman After Lyubushkin Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs added Ilya Lyubushkin via trade, but are they done? It...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Ilya Lyubushkin Traded to Maple Leafs, Salary Retained by Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks are trading defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Bruins Top Knights for 1st Regulation Win in 10 Games
Against all the odds, Boston prevailed at home against the Las Vegas Golden Knights...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Oilers Added Top-4 D-Man in Offer to Flames For Tanev [Rumor]
The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to have made a big offer to the Flames...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Canucks Held Trade Talks With Hurricanes Regarding Elias Pettersson
Multiple sources are confirming that the Vancouver Canucks held serious trade talks with the...