It’s been nearly a year—355 days to be exact—since Patrik Laine last suited up for an NHL regular-season game. Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens forward is expected to make his long-awaited season debut against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday, “Forward Patrik Laine has been activated off IR and will make his Habs regular season debut on Tuesday.”
Laine suffered an injury in preseason with the Canadiens after joining them via trade this summer. He stepped onto the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate, a strong indication that he’s ready to return. The Canadiens have yet to confirm his participation officially, but all signs point to the Finnish star rejoining the lineup tonight. Darren Dreger writes, “Looking like Laine will return to the Habs lineup tonight.”
The Canadiens have made moves to accommodate Laine’s activation. Montreal has loaned forward Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket to adjust the roster ahead of Laine’s return. Also, PuckPedia writes that goaltender Carey Price could be added to Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), providing the team with the necessary cap flexibility.
The Canadiens Have to be Pumped to Get Laine Back
Laine’s presence couldn’t come at a better time for the Canadiens, who face the Islanders tonight. It’s getting to the point in the season where teams are starting to know whether they’ll be serious playoff contenders or not and if the Canadiens want any shot at the postseason, their winning has to start now.
Known for his lethal shot and offensive instincts, Laine’s return could inject new energy into Montreal’s attack.
For Canadiens fans, the wait has been long, but the excitement is palpable. All eyes will be on Laine as he takes to the ice.
