On The FAN Hockey Show, NHL insiders Elliotte Friedman, Matt Marchese, and Mike Futa delved into the trade rumors surrounding New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba. Trouba’s name has circulated in trade talks for what feels like forever. However, the panel emphasized that while interest in the player would likely be high, managing a deal for the defenseman would be highly complex.
Trouba Garners Big Interest, But with Conditions
Friedman explained that many teams would find Trouba appealing. As a veteran defenseman and team leader, Trouba’s toughness and on-ice presence would bolster their lineups. His willingness to drop the gloves and lead by example, as demonstrated in a recent fight with Montreal’s Josh Anderson, underscores his value to team culture.
However, Friedman pointed out that substantial hurdles exist. These include the terms of Trouba’s contract, his no-move clause, and whether he’s even open to a trade. Without permission from the Rangers for other teams to speak with Trouba or his agents, the feasibility of a deal becomes difficult.
A Trouba Trade Brings Unwanted Contract Complications
One of the primary barriers to a Trouba trade is his contract. Trouba’s deal carries a significant cap hit and holds a no-move clause, giving him control over potential destinations. As Friedman noted, the Rangers must work through these constraints carefully, potentially retaining salary or finding a team willing to absorb the complete cap hit.
Moreover, any interested team must assess whether Trouba is a fit on and off the ice. This adds another layer of complexity to the deal. Only a handful of teams might check all the boxes Trouba requires to waive his clause.
Futa speculated that the Rangers’ willingness to consider a trade might hinge on their long-term strategy. Moving a high-profile captain like Trouba could shift the team’s direction. However, the team hasn’t taken concrete steps. According to Friedman, the Rangers have not permitted other teams to speak directly to Trouba, making any trade discussions more theoretical.
The Bottom Line: A Trouba Trade Would Be Intriguing but Unlikely
While Trouba would undoubtedly generate interest from numerous NHL teams, the obstacles to a trade make it far from straightforward. His contract, no-move clause, and the Rangers’ internal dynamics complicate the situation.
Still, it’s worth wondering whether Trouba might eventually move. If the Rangers’ priorities shift or Trouba himself decides he’s open to a fresh start, the scenario could change quickly. For now, the intrigue around a potential Trouba trade remains more of a conversation piece than a reality.
